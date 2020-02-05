RippleNet Member Airwallex Partners with Visa

Airwallex, a member of the RippleNet network, has inked a partnership with payments giant Visa

Australia-based fintech unicorn Airwallex has partnered with payments behemoth Visa to launch a borderless card. The new offering is supposed to make easier and cheaper for businesses to make cross-border payments.

From the outset, the card will only be available in Australia but Airwallex also plans to roll out its product in Hong Kong and the UK.

"This partnership with Visa takes us to a new level, where we can now offer businesses an end-to-end financial services solution," said Airwallex CEO Jack Zhang.

Airwallex joined the RippleNet network back in October 2017 along with dLocal, TransferGo, and other companies. The company uses RippleNet for processing corporate payments in the Asia Pacific region.