Ripple Wires 408 Million XRP to Jed McCaleb, Helps Top Exchanges Shift 110 Million XRP

News
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 09:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple has transferred another massive lump to Jed McCaleb's wallet and helped several top crypto exchanges move 110 million XRP. McCaleb starts selling immediately
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Former Ripple chief technology officer Jed McCaleb, who also co-founded the DLT company with Chris Larsen, has received another massive XRP lump from Ripple: a whopping 408 million XRP.

Data was shared by the Whale Alert crypto tracking platform.

Besides, Ripple and several large crypto exchanges, including the only (so far) crypto unicorn in Latin America, Bitso, have wired 110 million XRP tokens between each other.

Ripple gives McCaleb another XRP lump, Jed starts selling immediately

A staggering amount of XRP has landed in McCaleb's "tacostand" wallet: 408,123,659 coins. This sum in crypto is worth 420,345,541 USD at the current XRP price of $1.04.

According to data shared by the XRPscan platform, today Jed McCaleb has already started selling his new XRP stash, sending 16,353,884 XRP away.

Jed will sell this amount of XRP daily this week. He has been selling the same sum of XRP per day since May 30, according to XRPscan.

At the moment, the Ripple Labs co-founder and the creator of the rival company Stellar, has 633,699,648 XRP in his digital wallet.

As covered by U.Today previously, the community expects McCaleb to run out of his XRP riches by the end of August.

Image via Twitter

No Settlement? SEC Wants to Extend Discovery in Ripple Case

Ripple, Bittrex, Coinbase shift 110 million XRP

Whale Alert has also detected four major XRP transfers, totaling 110 million XRP and worth $114,548,458.

Twenty million XRP from this amount was moved by Ripple Labs to its OLD partner in Mexico and the only crypto unicorn in the Latin America region, Bitso exchange.

A total of 61,999,980 XRP were shifted by the U.S.-based Coinbase exchange internally. Bittrex has moved 18 million XRP to Upbit in two transfers.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

