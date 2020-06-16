Tweet-based article

Ripple Wires 160.3 Mln XRP, 30 Mln Goes to Anonymous Address

News
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:05
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytical data shows that Ripple wired a little over 160 mln XRP in the last thirteen hours, while its ODL partner Bitstamp wired half of that amount
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The XRPL Monitor account has reported that over the past thirteen hours, the blockchain heavyweight Ripple has made three consecutive transactions of 30 mln, 100 mln and 30.3 mln XRP.

One of the 30-mln XRP transfers went off to an anonymous XRP address.

Ripple transfers 160.3 mln XRP

The DLT bot on Twitter has shared data on the transactions performed by Ripple bearing 160.3 mln XRP overall. This equals $30,704,672 in fiat.

Image via @XRPL_Monitor

One of its transactions – for 30-mln XRP – brought up questions from XRP enthusiast Alex Beadi, who addressed the top executives of the DLT behemoth, Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz – asking them to explain the 60 mln XRP sales at Bitstamp allegedly made by Ripple.

The user accused Ripple management of supporting XRP inflation by selling more of the company’s coins.

Related
Ripple CTO Explains Why They Chose to Go with Fiat-to-Fiat Transactions Before Transitioning to ODL

Ripple’s partner Bitstamp and Ripple-related wallet wire 90 mln XRP

The XRPL Monitor revealed other participants of recent transactions related to Ripple – it’s ODL partner, the European-based Bitstamp exchange, and the Ripple-related wallet RL18-VN which is believed to be one of Ripple’s escrow wallets.

Together they moved 90 mln XRP ($17,253,640). At least 10 mln XRP was sent from the aforementioned address to Bitstamp.

Image via @XRPL_Monitor

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Price Predictions
4 minutes ago

TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Which Top Coins to Perform Best in Short-Term?
Denys Serhiichuk
News
35 minutes ago

Bitcoin Options Product on CME About to Surpass Its Major 2020 Record
Yuri Molchan
News
1 hour ago

Ripple’s Partner TransferGo Gets Extra $10 Mln Investment, Expands to Eleven New Countries
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies