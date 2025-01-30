Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Ad Spotted in Wall Street Journal's Fresh Issue

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Community shares photos of fresh WSJ issue with RLUSD ad published inside
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 15:24
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Ad Spotted in Wall Street Journal's Fresh Issue
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A major member of the XRP community, @BankXRP, with over 229,000 followers on the social media giant X, has published several photos of an RLUSD ad. He stated that this advertisement was published in the Wall Street Journal this morning.

    RLUSD ad in fresh WSJ issue

    The ad says in large letters: “A new stablecoin from Ripple. Now that’s headline news. Say hello to Ripple USD. A stablecoin backed by over 10 years of onchain expertise.”

    It also says: “Plus, we’re regulated. But that seems obvious, so we put it down here.”

    HOT Stories
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness
    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?

    The tweet was met with a wave of enthusiastic comments by XRP holders and supporters eager to see RLUSD and XRP adoption expand worldwide.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Crucial Crypto 'Freedom of Money' Statement Made by Binance Boss Teng
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 09:23
    Crucial Crypto 'Freedom of Money' Statement Made by Binance Boss Teng
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple USD reserves revealed in report

    Earlier this week, independent auditing company BMP published a report sharing data on the reserves accumulated by Ripple to back its recently launched RLUSD stablecoin.

    According to the document, at the end of last year, Ripple minted an impressive 77,208,201 RLUSD, and this amount of crypto was backed by a sum of reserves that surpassed that stash — $83,214,671. Therefore, the report says, RLUSD is indeed pegged to USD at a 1:1 ratio with a coverage ratio of 177.77%. The biggest portion of this coverage constitutes U.S. Treasuries worth $30,095,603.

    RLUSD was officially launched at the start of December. Prior to that, the stablecoin had been in development since March. In late August, Ripple began minting the first trial batches of RLUSD and then sent them to unspendable blockchain addresses to burn them. Soon after the launch, several major exchanges listed the new product — Bitstamp and Bullish.

    Ripple president Monica Long said in an interview with Bloomberg that Ripple is negotiating with other platforms now, including such monsters as Coinbase and Binance. She stated that RLUSD listing on other platforms was imminent.

    Ripple mints 4,250,000 RLUSD

    According to data provided by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account, over the past few days, Ripple blockchain giant has minted two RLUSD batches — 1,050,000 and 3,200,000 RLUSD stablecoins.

    No data was provided as to whether these coins were moved away from the Ripple Treasury or not.

    Currently, RLUSD occupies the 3,059 position on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization value standing at roughly $53.1 million. The self-reported circulating supply totals 53.1 million RLUSD.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 15:06
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots XRP Bull Flag: ‘If XRP Goes Up I Want to Be Long’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 15:03
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Ad Spotted in Wall Street Journal's Fresh Issue
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots XRP Bull Flag: ‘If XRP Goes Up I Want to Be Long’
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD