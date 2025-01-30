Crucial Crypto 'Freedom of Money' Statement Made by Binance Boss Teng

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Richard Teng, the Binance CEO, has addressed the global cryptocurrency community regarding an important issue that cryptocurrency is meant to solve.

Richard Teng sends new crypto message

Today, he engaged in a discussion with his X followers, talking to them about the “freedom of money.”

The concept of financial freedom and independence was introduced by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in the form of decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The goal was to allow users to reduce the control of banks over their finances and have more freedom from aggressive government interference.

Freedom of money. January 30, 2025

Many commentators reacted to Teng’s message with supportive and encouraging statements, some of them directly mentioning the world’s initial and largest cryptocurrency — Bitcoin. Teng responded to several comments, keeping up the dialog.

Binance CEO publishes important warning

A day earlier, the Binance chief executive issued an important warning, urging crypto holders and investors to stay alert and avoid falling for cryptocurrency scams and Ponzi schemes.

Teng shared four crucial pieces of advice that can help crypto users avoid falling victim to fraudsters in the nascent cryptocurrency sphere. The first one stresses the importance of always conducting one’s own research.

The second suggests it is sensible to avoid accepting unsolicited offers. Teng tweeted that it is also crucial to question all investment opportunities offered on the market. Finally, his tweet said, users must verify before trusting anyone who offers an easy investment to make quick profits.

Richard Teng was appointed as Binance CEO in November 2023, when the platform’s cofounder and mastermind Changpeng Zhao (often known just as CZ) was forced to step down from his position as Binance's chief executive officer.

CZ was accused of allowing Binance to assist with money laundering activities and also of violating U.S. securities laws. The crypto exchange agreed to pay a multi-billion-dollar fine, with CZ resigning as one of the key conditions. In 2024, CZ spent four months in a federal U.S. prison — between May and October. Zhao is banned from ever again running Binance for the rest of his life. He now retains an active consulting role both at Binance and Binance Labs.