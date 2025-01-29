Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple RLUSD Reserves Revealed for First Time: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple stablecoin RLUSD reserves exceed 100% coverage — Full report inside
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 14:13
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple RLUSD Reserves Revealed for First Time: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new Ripple USD (RLUSD) reserves report has been revealed by BPM. The report focuses on Ripple's subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Company, which is responsible for the completeness, accuracy and validity of RLUSD reserves until Dec. 31, 2024.

    Advertisement

    As of the end of 2024, the RLUSD supply outstanding is 77,208,201 RLUSD, with the market value of the reserves estimated at $83,214,671. Considering that the stablecoin is pegged 1:1 to USD, the coverage ratio is 107.77%. Most of this coverage is provided by U.S. Treasury Bills, equivalent to $30,095,603. 

    Related
    1,050,000 RLUSD Minted as Ripple Stablecoin Marks New Milestone
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 10:54
    1,050,000 RLUSD Minted as Ripple Stablecoin Marks New Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Crypto Scam Warning Issued by Binance CEO
    Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Czech National Bank Might Buy Billions of Euros Worth of Bitcoin

    The next largest asset in reserves is $30,119,460. This is followed by $22,978,696 equivalent in cash deposits with U.S. financial institutions and $20,912 in accrued interest.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: BPM

    As noted in the report, the reserves are denominated in U.S. dollars and are held in one or more bank accounts at depository institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or otherwise approved by the NYDFS; various government money market funds backed by direct obligations of the United States government and reverse repurchase agreements on such obligations; and U.S. Treasury bills with maturities of three months or less.

    Related
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 09:46
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The accounts will be in the name of the company and will be established specifically for the benefit of holders of the stablecoin. What's more, the reserves are segregated from the company's own assets. 

    This is consistent with the fact that Ripple has always maintained that the RLUSD is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government securities and cash equivalents. This framework is designed to ensure liquidity, stability and transparency. 

    As previously stated, Ripple will continue to publish monthly attestations of RLUSD reserves through independent third-party audits to build confidence.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 13:36
    'XRP Looks Like Best Altcoin': Seasoned Trader Shares His Chart
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 29, 2025 - 12:57
    Stellar (XLM) Failed to Break Key Resistance: Price Levels to Watch Next
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple RLUSD Reserves Revealed for First Time: Details
    'XRP Looks Like Best Altcoin': Seasoned Trader Shares His Chart
    Stellar (XLM) Failed to Break Key Resistance: Price Levels to Watch Next
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD