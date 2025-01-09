Advertisement
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview

    Yuri Molchan
    Monica Long has extended her major RLUSD statement from earlier this week
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 13:16
    Ripple President Highlights Key RLUSD Use Cases After Recent Interview
    In a recently published tweet, Ripple President Monica Long has talked about Ripple’s recent hot new thing, RLUSD, after talking to Bloomberg Crypto about it the other day.

    She also mentioned XRP when discussing Ripple USD (RLUSD) use cases. In the meantime, RLUSD has been listed by major Europe-based exchange Bitstamp, and several trading pairs have been added to it.

    RLUSD use cases to get even more robust, per Long

    Monica Long, the president of Ripple, shared a video excerpt from her recent interview with Bloomberg. She stated that she had kicked off 2025 talking about one of her “new fave topics—RLUSD.”

    Adding to what was said in that interview, Ripple’s top executive stated that this year, the stablecoin market is poised for “exponential growth” and that, therefore, Ripple USD’s use cases, including on and off ramps, access to digital USD and enterprise cross-border payments, “are only becoming more robust.” Long also commented that RLUSD will be “bolstered by counterparty-free, complementary assets like XRP.”

    Big year for crypto and RLUSD coming, Ripple president says

    Monica Long believes that after RLUSD has been adopted by such large crypto exchanges as Bitstamp and Bullish, other major giants, like U.S.-based public-traded company Coinbase, are going to list “Ripple dollar...imminently” as Ripple continues to work on expanding the distribution and overall availability of its stablecoin. As reported by U.Today earlier, Bitstamp has added several trading pairs based on the new asset: RLUSD/EUR, RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/USD, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/ETH and RLUSD/XRP.

    The Ripple executive also revealed that RLUSD is expected to be used largely by financial institutions and retail traders as well, for B2B international transfers, for trading, etc. Ripple expects markets to “grow tremendously over the course of next year.” As for demand for Ripple Payments from Ripple customers, it doubled last year, according to Long. Therefore, the company sees a “strong growth trajectory” for its payment solution based on RippleNet and powered by XRP, where RLUSD will certainly play a “premium role,” the president added.

    Currently, according to data shared by CoinGecko, RLUSD boasts a market capitalization of roughly $73 million, with more than 80 million coins minted by Ripple since the official launch in early December.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Monica Long
