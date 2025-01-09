Advertisement
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts

    
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin founder has highlighted recent speech by Senator Joni Ernst with canvas of DOGE meme
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 11:13
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, a software developer who collaborated with Jackson Palmer to create the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, has taken to his X social media account to repost a video extract from a recent speech made in the U.S. Senate by Senator Joni Ernst (IA) from the Republican Party.

    While making her point to the Senate, she used a picture of the famous Doge meme overtaking a city. On that canvas, Doge overtook Washington, D.C. Markus shared his half-humorous and half-serious take on this Doge meme demonstration.

    Doge meme canvas makes it to U.S. Senate meeting: "Doge is inevitable"

    The aforementioned Senator Joni Ernst underscored the importance of the recently created Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, D.O.G.E, saying that tax dollars must not be wasted. She urged other senators and politicians to join this initiative, stating that “Doge is inevitable.”

    The canvas depicts a popular Internet meme, where a Doge dog in the form of a sand-dust cloud is devouring Washington D.C, hinting that D.O.G.E.'s operations will spread around the government city quickly and inevitably.

    Billy Markus, also known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, commented on this tweet, saying: “Pretty funny to see this doge meme IN THE SENATE.”

    Markus’s army of followers responded quite enthusiastically to his Doge post, publishing comments about the thing widely associated with Markus’s brainchild making its way into the U.S. Senate: “Doge is the future,” “You’ve really made it now” and “Politicians are catching on.” There was even one proposing that Markus should be voted into the Senate: “Billy for Senate.”

    Dogecoin crashes 16% after printing similar rise

    In the last week, the largest meme cryptocurrency has demonstrated high volatility movements, as it first skyrocketed by roughly 16% on Jan. 3, plunging by 17.06% over the past two days. Dogecoin shed its massive gains, falling from $0.40 back to $0.32, where it is changing hands at writing time.

    Billy Markus highlighted the Dogecoin surge on Jan. 3, publishing a post about it. As for the Bitcoin price crash, which took place on Jan. 7 and pulled down the rest of the crypto market, along with DOGE, he commented, tweeting: “Bitcoin ate some fast food this morning.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
