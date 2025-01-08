Ripple USD (RLUSD) Gets Listed on Major European Exchange

Bitstamp, the leading European cryptocurrency exchange, has listed Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, according to a Wednesday announcement.
The exchange has added a total of six trading pairs with the stablecoin product (RLUSD/EUR, RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/USD, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/ETH, and RLUSD/XRP).
As reported by U.Today, Monica Long, Ripple's president, recently said that the company would announce more listings in the near future.
According to data provided by CoinGecko, the stablecoin boasts a market cap of $73 million.
The XRP/RLUSD pair on the Bullish exchange accounts for more than 36% of the stablecoin's total trading volume.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.