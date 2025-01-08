Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Gets Listed on Major European Exchange

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's RLUSD has landed on Bitstamp, and more listings are coming
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 18:31
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Gets Listed on Major European Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitstamp, the leading European cryptocurrency exchange, has listed Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, according to a Wednesday announcement

    The exchange has added a total of six trading pairs with the stablecoin product (RLUSD/EUR, RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/USD, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/ETH, and RLUSD/XRP).

    As reported by U.Today, Monica Long, Ripple's president, recently said that the company would announce more listings in the near future. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the stablecoin boasts a market cap of $73 million. 

    The XRP/RLUSD pair on the Bullish exchange accounts for more than 36% of the stablecoin's total trading volume. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

