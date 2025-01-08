Ripple USD (RLUSD) Gets Listed on Major European Exchange

Bitstamp, the leading European cryptocurrency exchange, has listed Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, according to a Wednesday announcement .

The exchange has added a total of six trading pairs with the stablecoin product (RLUSD/EUR, RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/USD, RLUSD/BTC, RLUSD/ETH, and RLUSD/XRP).

As reported by U.Today , Monica Long, Ripple's president, recently said that the company would announce more listings in the near future.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the stablecoin boasts a market cap of $73 million.

The XRP/RLUSD pair on the Bullish exchange accounts for more than 36% of the stablecoin's total trading volume.