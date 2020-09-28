Ripple-Powered Wirex Raises $1,545,360 In 1.5 Hours for Its Securities Offering

News
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 16:03
Yuri Molchan
Wirex that runs on Ripple is expanding has attracted $1.5 mln from investors in the course of its securities offering on Crowdcube
According to Crowdfund Insider, Ripple-powered fintech company Wirex has received 1.5 mln USD (1.2 mln GBP) during its security offering.

During the first hour, 1 mln GBP was raised; within thirty minutes, another 200,000 GBP followed it. Approximately 2,405 investors took part.

Wirex aims to become a tech unicorn

Wirex has launched a securities offering to raise funds for expansion--to the U.S. and Japan in particular. Shares are offered to investors at £9.24 per piece ($11.90). This securities offering comes after a prior round of venture funding.

Wirex boasts over 3 mln registered users in more than 120 countries. This year, unlike many other global companies, Wirex managed to produce £315 million in revenue. Its transaction volume this year totals more than £3 billion so far.

Wirex’s recent major milestones

Recently, the company achieved two major milestones--in the U.K. and the U.S.

As reported by U.Today previously, in early August, Wirex was granted its first license to operate in the U.S. Permission came from the state of Georgia.

License number 67727 was granted to the fintech company on July 30, enabling it to conduct money transmissions in the state.

Later in August, Wirex also received an e-money license from U.K. regulator FCA.

The payments company has also filed an application to receive a PSA license in Singapore to expand there as well.

Wirex works with both fiat and crypto currencies, since it intends to become a bridge between them. Since 2018, its customers have been able to use XRP wallets.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Regulation
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

