Ripple’s Partner Wirex Granted Its First License for Money Transmission in US: State of Georgia

News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 14:48
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-powered crypto company Wirex has received its first financial transmission license in the US, which signifies a major milestone in its expansion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by Finextra, major payment platform Wirexwhich uses XRP wallethas been officially permitted to work in Georgia, making this its first foothold in the U.S. before further expansion.

Ripple spreads its technology via its partners

As Ripple’s general council wrote in a recent blog post, Ripple’s goal is to improve the way money moves around the world. For this reason, Ripple spreads its technology solutions for faster money transferring via its partners.

Wirex is one of them. In late July 2018 it introduced the XRP wallet for its clients. Now, Wirex has finally obtained its first license to offer its services on the U.S. market and will start with the state of Georgia.

Prior to that, Wirex spread the word that it was about to release a brand new crypto platform which allows for the spending of crypto via card in the U.S.

License number 67727 was granted to the company for money transmission on July 30.

Related
Ripple CTO Names List of XRP’s Innovations

About Wirex

The payments company already has about three million clients in 130 countries. Thanks to Wirex, they are able to store their crypto, buy things with it or even exchange it using a single mobile phone app.

The company has released a contactless debit card compatible with cryptocurrencies. It can be used in more than 54 million locations where Visa cards are accepted.

Wirex was also the first company to introduce the "Cryptoback" initiative, in which consumers receive 1.5 percent cashback on purchases they make when using a Wirex card in-store.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 days ago

XRP’s Trading Volume Plunged by 40 Percent in Q2: Ripple's Q2 Report
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Bitfinex Announces Cardano’s ADA Listing Following Successful Shelley Upgrade
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Claims “Majority of Governments” Looking Seriously at Blockchain
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings