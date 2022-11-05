Ripple Lawsuit: US Lawyer Makes Striking Prediction on Case Resolution

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Jeremy Hogan, a U.S. lawyer and partner at Hogan & Hogan, is siding with James K. Filan's prediction of when Judge Torres might decide on the expert motions and likewise summary judgment, as he tweeted, "And there you have it. March 31, 2023."

James K. Filan, while sharing updated scheduling of events in the Ripple lawsuit, stated that despite the slight shift in events, he continues to stick to his prediction that District Judge Torres would decide both the expert motions and the summary judgment motions simultaneously, on or before March 31, 2023.

Taken from now, this means a likely resolution of the case within the next four months, which is a highly optimistic prediction.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse informed attendees at the DC Fintech Week conference that the SEC lawsuit against Ripple would be resolved in the first half of 2023. According to Garlinghouse, there is a chance that the lawsuit may be settled in the next three to four months. He does not, however, rule out the possibility that it could take longer.

Garlinghouse added that Ripple could consider settling with the SEC, but he emphasized that XRP must first be recognized as a non-security.

Summary judgment to be fully briefed by end of November

In September, the SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. Moving forward, both Ripple and the SEC have filed their opposition briefs to each other's motion for summary judgment.

The replies to the summary judgment motions were expected to come in by Nov. 15, according to an earlier timeline of events in the case, but have been moved to Nov. 30, by which all briefings are expected to be completed and Judge Torres' final decision will be expected.