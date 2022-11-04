Ripple Lawsuit: New Dates Set in Motion, Here Are Key Changes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the ongoing Ripple lawsuit, James K. Filan shares that new dates have been set in motion. This comes as the SEC requests that the court modify the timelines for filing reply briefs to the parties' motions for summary judgment and to seal.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The SEC has filed a Motion to Extend the Time to file all parties’ Reply Briefs until November 30, 2022 and asks the Court to Order that any additional Amicus Briefs be filed by November 11, 2022. Ripple consents. New dates in motion. pic.twitter.com/vBUJV0fVk9 — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 124k (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) November 3, 2022

The SEC noted that this was the first request to extend these dates, and Ripple agreed.

In September, the SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. Moving forward, both Ripple and the SEC have filed their memorandums of law in opposition to the summary judgment briefings.

The replies to the summary judgment motions were expected to come in by Nov. 15, according to an earlier timeline of events in the case, by which time all briefings will be completed and Judge Torres's final decision will be expected.

According to the document shared alongside James K. Filan's tweet, the SEC says it takes no position on whether six of the pending applications should file amici curiae briefs in support of Ripple.

It, therefore, requests that in light of the pending motions and the amicus briefs already filed, the date for the parties to file their sealed reply briefs be extended from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, and the page limit for the reply briefs be modified from 45 to 55 pages, in which responses to amicus briefs are contained in the reply briefs.

Likewise, it requests that the date for the parties to meet and confer to identify redactions to the reply briefs be moved from Nov. 17 to Dec. 2.

Other new dates include: the date to file public redacted reply briefs will be extended from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5. The date to file omnibus motions to seal all proposed redactions to all summary judgment materials will be shifted from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22, and lastly, the date to file oppositions to seal will be moved from Dec. 22 to Jan. 9, 2023.