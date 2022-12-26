Ripple Lawsuit: Here Are Predictions and Key Timelines Entering 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the Ripple lawsuit, the parties have fully briefed the motions for summary judgment, including the oppositions and replies. The motions to exclude expert testimony have also been fully briefed.

According to James K. Filan, there are sealing disputes in connection with the motions for summary judgment; it is yet unknown whether the disputes will be resolved before or at the time of the motions. This could imply that it has no direct bearing on the pending decisions.

Judge Torres ruled on the disputes over the sealing of summary judgment motions, expert reports and deposition transcripts on Dec. 19. Ripple scored a minor win, as reported by U.Today.

2023 timelines and expectations

Because the motions for summary judgment have now been fully briefed, the sealing motions will be filed in January 2023.

At the start of January, any motion by nonparties to seal any summary judgment materials in line with the ruling made on Dec. 19 must be filed by Jan. 4, 2023.

On Jan. 9, 2023, parties are expected to file oppositions to omnibus motions to seal those that were filed earlier. On Jan. 13, the parties must file the Daubert motions and accompanying exhibits on the public docket with redactions consistent with the court's sealing ruling.

On Jan. 18, 2023, all parties and nonparties are expected to file oppositions, if any, to nonparty motions to seal.

James K. Filan predicts that District Judge Torres would rule on expert motions and summary judgment motions simultaneously and in "one big written ruling." This, he believes, might happen on or before March 31, 2023.

According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, though it might be hard to predict exactly when the resolution might come, he expects the lawsuit to conclude in the first half of 2023.