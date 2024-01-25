'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP case: "Ripple is wrong" claims SEC in new filing

Following Ripple's objection to the SEC's recent request to provide audited financial statements and contracts related to XRP sales, the regulatory agency has fired back . In its latest filing, the SEC refutes Ripple's argument that the SEC's motion is "untimely," asserting that seeking remedies-related discovery is not time-barred and is the standard course of action for securities law violations. The regulator also stressed the importance of post-complaint facts in determining remedies, refuting Ripple's claim that such information does not affect the court's decisions. The SEC concluded that the discovery requests are both procedurally proper and highly relevant, stating that Ripple's procedural objections lack validity.

Shibarium announces new era in SHIB burns with transformative burning mechanism

Lucie , prominent Shiba Inu team member, announced in her recent X post that Shibarium is entering a new era with a transformative new mechanism for SHIB burning. As stated in an article of the latest issue of the SHIB Magazine, the mechanism will transfer tokens to unspendable blockchain wallets, aiming to reduce the current circulating supply of Shiba Inu. Per the article, the mechanism is “designed to reduce token supply strategically” in order to potentially increase SHIB’s value and benefit the Shibarium ecosystem. This innovative burn method will be tested on the Shibarium testnet, also known as Puppynet. Instead of operating in manual mode like it did previously, it will now operate automatically. While testing the new mechanism, the SHIB team will be making several improvements to "enhance efficiency and reliability." Only after that, it will be launched on the Shibarium mainnet.

