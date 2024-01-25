Advertisement
AD

'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at the world of crypto with U.Today’s daily news digest!
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 16:16
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP case: "Ripple is wrong" claims SEC in new filing

Following Ripple's objection to the SEC's recent request to provide audited financial statements and contracts related to XRP sales, the regulatory agency has fired back. In its latest filing, the SEC refutes Ripple's argument that the SEC's motion is "untimely," asserting that seeking remedies-related discovery is not time-barred and is the standard course of action for securities law violations. The regulator also stressed the importance of post-complaint facts in determining remedies, refuting Ripple's claim that such information does not affect the court's decisions. The SEC concluded that the discovery requests are both procedurally proper and highly relevant, stating that Ripple's procedural objections lack validity.

Related
Ripple Fires Back at SEC's Unreasonable Demands in Big New Filing, XRP Community Reacts

Shibarium announces new era in SHIB burns with transformative burning mechanism

Lucie, prominent Shiba Inu team member, announced in her recent X post that Shibarium is entering a new era with a transformative new mechanism for SHIB burning. As stated in an article of the latest issue of the SHIB Magazine, the mechanism will transfer tokens to unspendable blockchain wallets, aiming to reduce the current circulating supply of Shiba Inu. Per the article, the mechanism is “designed to reduce token supply strategically” in order to potentially increase SHIB’s value and benefit the Shibarium ecosystem. This innovative burn method will be tested on the Shibarium testnet, also known as Puppynet. Instead of operating in manual mode like it did previously, it will now operate automatically. While testing the new mechanism, the SHIB team will be making several improvements to "enhance efficiency and reliability." Only after that, it will be launched on the Shibarium mainnet.

Related
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024

Arthur Hayes predicts crucial Bitcoin (BTC) bottom to watch

In a recent Substack post, Arthur Hayes, BitMEX cofounder and former CEO, has shared a major Bitcoin price prediction as to when the largest crypto will test its bottom. Drawing conclusions from the world economic situation, Hayes noted how susceptible the abated inflationary pressures are to returning in no time. Based on this, he forecasted a 30% correction from the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) high of $48,000. If this prediction comes true, Hayes sees BTC dropping to the $30,000 and $35,000 price range. The price of Bitcoin has plummeted since the SEC approved the 11 spot BTC ETFs that now trade on the market. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $39,795, down 0.70% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

#XRP News #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Bitcoin #Arthur Hayes
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
2024/01/25 17:21
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
2024/01/25 16:38
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $2,100,000,000: Top AI Crypto Market Cap Spikes by 21% in 24 Hours
2024/01/25 16:13
$2,100,000,000: Top AI Crypto Market Cap Spikes by 21% in 24 Hours
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Hotspot for Industry Leaders and Affiliates Alike
Common Wealth reveals the industry-leading All Street Oracles behind the revolutionary protocol
Lif3 Accelerates DeFi Adoption and Innovation with BitFinex Listing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all