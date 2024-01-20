Ripple Fires Back at SEC's Unreasonable Demands in Big New Filing, XRP Community Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the latest development in its ongoing lawsuit, Ripple has objected to the SEC's request for post-complaint discovery.



James K. Filan, a former federal prosecutor who regularly posts updates on the Ripple SEC action, made it known in a new tweet that Ripple has filed its response opposing the SEC's motion to compel.

Advertisement

According to the filing, the SEC seeks to compel Ripple to produce audited financial statements for the years 2022 and 2023; produce all post-complaint contracts for the sale or transfer of XRP to "non-employee counterparties"; and answer an interrogatory about the amount of "XRP institutional sales proceeds" received after the filing of the complaint for certain contracts.

Let's unpack #Ripple's response to the SEC filing!

Ripple argues the SEC is asking for unnecessary information and trying to subvert the legal process. Let's outline the argument:

1/5

(As always, thanks to @FilanLaw, for the file!) https://t.co/CxUa527AFC — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) January 20, 2024

Ripple opposes these requests, saying first that they are untimely. Ripple pointed out that the SEC had enough chance to seek most of the requested discovery while fact discovery was open but chose not to do so and now lacks good cause to do so.



In addition, the SEC’s discovery requests seek information that is irrelevant to remedies, Ripple said.

Ripple stated that the parties had already litigated whether post-complaint discovery was appropriate and that during that discovery dispute, the SEC never argued that post-complaint discovery was relevant to remedies, instead claiming that post-complaint conduct was completely irrelevant to the case. The motion was resolved after Ripple agreed. As a result, the SEC should not be allowed to reverse its cause.

Ripple pointed out the SEC's "unreasonable" demands, stating that on Nov. 14, the SEC served nine interrogatories and three RFPs (requests for productions) on Ripple.

In December, Ripple objected to these requests on several grounds, including the fact that discovery was closed, except for the narrow discovery granted by the Court on Nov. 13. In addition to this, the SEC had exceeded the 25 interrogatories allowed under Rule 33, and certain of the requests related to post-complaint conduct were irrelevant.

Ripple also argues that adjudicating the legality of Ripple’s post-complaint sales might embroil the Court and parties in lengthy ancillary litigation.

Ripple's stand-up to the SEC's requests has attracted comments and praise from the XRP community. Meanwhile, the XRP community keeps their fingers crossed, expecting positivity in the hopes that the Ripple SEC lawsuit will see an ultimate conclusion this year, 2024.