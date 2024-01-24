Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BitMEX cofounder and former CEO Arthur Hayes has shared a major Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast that puts an end to speculation surrounding when the coin will test its bottom.

Expected Bitcoin price floor

Sharing his insights in a new Substack post, Arthur Hayes drew inferences using the state of the global economy to note how susceptible the abated inflationary pressures are to returning in no time.

Drawing on this, he forecasts a 30% correction from the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) high of $48,000. If this projection comes to pass, then he foresees Bitcoin dropping to the $30,000 and $35,000 price range.

Bitcoin has been in a freefall since the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlighted the 11 spot BTC ETFs that now trade in the market. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has dropped by a milder 0.64% in the past 24 hours to $40,042.44. This is an impressive figure that shows recovery, seeing as the coin fell as low as $39,105.51 in the past 24 hours.

Known for his big bold predictions, Arthur Hayes believes there might be some forms of relief introduced by the Federal Reserve to support growth; nonetheless, he is convinced crypto is primed to play a key role as a hedge against inflation as mainstream banks are on the verge of collapsing.

Beyond Bitcoin, Hayes’ altcoin backup

With a clear conviction of where Bitcoin might fall to before rebounding on a worst-case basis, Arthur Hayes confirmed that he has currently sold off his position in Solana (SOL) and BONK at a slight loss.

Hayes is a big promoter of the Solana ecosystem, and the sell-off showcases that more of a downward spiral might still be underway for this asset that has lost 12.3% of its value in the past week amid an intense sell-off.

Hayes, however, noted that should Bitcoin fall below $35,000, he will begin to load up on Dogwifhat (WIF), attesting to the potential of the meme coin to outperform when the market finally enters the recovery phase.