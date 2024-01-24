Advertisement
Shiba Inu Team Reveals Big Plans for 2024

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu unveils its plan for 2024, focusing on revolutionizing digital identity in the Web3 ecosystem through "Shibdentity"
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 18:21
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Shiba Inu team has embarked on an ambitious project for the year 2024, aiming to revolutionize digital identity in the Web3 ecosystem. 

In a series of posts on the X social media network, the team unveiled its plans for "Shibdentity," a feature designed to move beyond traditional wallet addresses and introduce a new era of digital identity. 

This initiative, in partnership with D3inc, is poised to reshape the way users interact with the blockchain and the broader digital world.

Revolutionizing digital identity 

The concept of Shibdentity revolves around creating a unique and recognizable identity for each user in the Web3 space, akin to usernames in conventional social media platforms. 

The Shiba Inu team believes that the current reliance on wallet addresses is outdated and impersonal. With Shibdentity, users will be able to adopt a "Shib Name," which promises to offer a more secure and unified way to establish and maintain their digital presence. 

This initiative aims to enhance the user experience in the Web3 world, empowering users with a simplified and more impactful digital footprint.

Shytoshi Kusama's ambitious goals 

As reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, has previously voiced dissatisfaction with the sophistication of current wallet addresses. 

Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'

To address this issue, the team, in collaboration with D3inc, is focusing on the development of SHIB Name Tokens. 

These tokens are envisioned to function as multichain, cross-platform usernames, potentially simplifying transactions across various blockchains and resolving the challenge of cumbersome wallet addresses. 

As of now, the technological sophistication required to manage and safeguard crypto identities necessitates a level of digital literacy that may not be present in all users, potentially limiting accessibility and adoption.

