Ripple Inks Deal with Cambridge Global Payments to Speed Its Cross-Border Solutions

News
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 14:12
Yuri Molchan
Ripple tech behemoth reveals its partnership deal with Cambridge Global Payments, which will start using RippleNet to speed its transnational payments
Ripple Inks Deal with Cambridge Global Payments to Speed Its Cross-Border Solutions
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by Street Insider, blockchain decacorn Ripple has landed another big payments giant as a customer. Cambridge Global Payments has inked a partnership deal with Ripple and will join RippleNet to speed its transnational payments.

In 2018, the company started a pilot program for using Ripple's XRP and xRapid (now rebranded as On-Demand Liquidity). Now, the partnership has been launched.

Cambridge starts using RippleNet

Cambridge Global Payments is a renowned provider of transnational payment solutions related to currency risk management.

Today, Oct. 14, the company spread the word about its partnership with the tech giant Ripple in order to provide transnational payments to its B2B clients.

It intends to optimize delivery of payments by using RippleNetthe global payment network built by Ripple, which has been joined by over 350 customers already.

When Ripple and Cambridge ran trials of RippleNet-based payments, vendors who used another Ripple Customer, Siam Commercial Bank, as a partner, had their deposits delivered with a substantial reduction in time: 99 percent.

Other providers delivered deposits to banks within about two days.

Related Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020
Related
Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020

Looking to expand via RippleNet

Apart from that, Cambridge Global Payments displayed increased transparency during the payment process. At the moment, the company is considering adding other countries and local currencies that can be sent via RippleNet.

As per the president of the company, Mark Frey, the deal with Ripple allows Cambridge to expand its presence in the APAC region.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Payments
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

IOTA 3.0 May Receive Sharding, But When Coordicide? Latest Reddit AMA Answers IOTA 3.0 May Receive Sharding, But When Coordicide? Latest Reddit AMA Answers
News
1 hour ago

IOTA 3.0 May Receive Sharding, But When Coordicide? Latest Reddit AMA Answers
Vladislav Sopov
Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020 Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020
News
33 minutes ago

Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020
Yuri Molchan
ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops
News
2 hours ago

ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops
Yuri Molchan