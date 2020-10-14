Ripple's Marcus Treacher Names Major Ripple Clients as CX Impact Award Winners at Swell 2020

During the Swell 2020 event, Ripple's SVP of Customer Success named the winners of the CX Impact Award—they are Ripple clients TP Bank and Saudi British Bank

During the annual Swell conference organized by Ripple tech giant the company's senior vice president of customer success, Marcus Treacher, named Ripple's clients SABB and TB Bank as winners of the CX Impact Award.

Ripple's Swell 2020 kicks off

Swell is an annual conference hosted by the Ripple decacorn since 2017. Last year, the community was making bets on whether XRP would rise after the conference or not, but the coin slipped instead.

There have been several Swell webinars already this year, for Europe, APAC, North America and the Middle East. The major event is taking place live now, Oct. 14-15.

Among the speakers at Swell this year are top figures from the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Accenture, the European Commission and so on, according to the website of the conference. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is also on the list of keynote speakers.

Marcus Treacher names CX Impact Award Winners

The senior vice president of customer success at Ripple, Marcus Treacher, named the companies who won the "CX Impact Award" this year.

Those were Saudi Arabia-based SABB (Saudi British Bank) and TP Bank. The latter is a Ripple customer and the major bank of Vietnam, and it is eager for innovation. The bank has been using RippleNet since 2019 to send remittances between Vietnam and the rest of the world at a high speed and cheap rates, thanks to Ripple's technology.

Both are Ripple clients and have been successfully utilizing RippleNet.

SABB is the third largest bank in Saudi Arabia and it has a reputation for performing fast cross-border payments at a low cost.

Marcus Treacher stated that the better customer experience these banks has created has led to an increase in their market share.

The CX Impact Award is given to companies or individuals that significantly improve their customers' experience and make a significant impact on their customers.