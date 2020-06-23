Tweet-based article

Ripple Helps Move 258.7 Mln XRP with Coinbase Pro and Other Major Players

News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 09:57
Yuri Molchan
XRPL Monitor has detected a whopping 258.7 mln XRP transferred by anonymous wallets and major crypto exchanges. The blockchain giant Ripple moved one third of that amount
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The Twitter bot XRPL Monitor has reported around a dozen transactions bearing several lumps of 80 mln XRP and 24 mln XRP, along with much smaller ones.

A total amount of 258.7 mln XRP has been transferred with the blockchain decacorn Ripple joining in just a few hours ago to send 80 mln XRP.

Almost 260 mln XRP transferred by Ripple, Coinbase Pro, Binance

A mammoth-sized amount of XRP – 258.7 mln – has been wired by various major players of the crypto world. In fiat this sum equals $48,770,431.

The biggest of them is the blockchain giant Ripple, who transferred 80 mln XRP ($15,081,695) to the crypto custodial service BitGo.

Image via Twitter, Bithomp

The major crypto exchange Coinbase Pro, Binance and again BitGo also took part in moving the rest of the 258 mln XPR.

Related
Fraud Alert Announced as Plus Token Moves Almost 285 Mln XRP

Former Ripple executive joins Australian Ripple-powered FlashFX

Former Ripple big-name Dilip Rao, who was in charge of infrastructure innovation until December 2019, has tweeted that he has joined the FlashFX platform team as an advisor.

The Australian payments company FlashFX runs on RippleNet and at the moment is seeking a $5 mln investment to expand from B2C services to B2B.

At the moment, FlashFX is negotiating with potential investors among VC funds, offering them a stake in the company in return for their financial support.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Former Ripple Executive Joins Ripple-Powered FlashFX Which Opened $5 Mln Funding Round
Yuri Molchan
News
2 hours ago

Bitcoin Is Real Money, It Can Stop Fed Screwing You: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author’
Yuri Molchan
News
2 hours ago

Professor Steve Hanke Explains How Crypto Can Become Legitimate Currency
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies