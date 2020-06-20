Tweet-based article

Fraud Alert Announced as Plus Token Moves Almost 285 Mln XRP

News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 07:50
Yuri Molchan
Bithomp analytics website announced fraud alert as it has spotted almost 285 mln XRP moved from addresses of the Plus Token crypto scam
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Whale Alert and XRPL Monitor have spotted two gargantuan crypto transactions bearing 284.8 mln XRP tokens. This amounts to an impressive $53.8 mln at the current XRP rate.

Image via @whale_alert

However, the analytics website Bithomp has marked these transfers as a ‘fraud alert’ since the sender and the receiver was the Plus Token scam closed down in summer 2019.

Image via Bithomp

Will PlusToken’s XRP transfers affect the XRP price?

PlusToken is believed to be the biggest cryptocurrency scam in the space which cleaned its investors of around $3 bln in Bitcoin, making the ill-gotten profits even bigger than those grabbed by BitConnect.

Prior to mid-December 2019, Chainalysis estimated that the scam team had around 20,000 BTC ($150 mln back then) remaining on their hands.

Last year, the PlusToken scam wallets were noticed to be sending massive amounts of BTC and ETH, and some analysts and analytics companies blamed those crypto dumps for pushing the Bitcoin price way down.

How PlusToken worked

The scheme that the PlusToken creators used for laying hands on their customers’ crypto was a simple one. They offered clients a custody service and a share from trading and mining in return.

This way, the team of fraudsters was able to steal $2.9 bln of BTC from unaware customers.

Related
Bitcoin Phishing Scam Victim Returns Bitcoin Donations to Crypto Fans and Ditches Twitter

Whale Alert launches ‘Scam Alert’ website

The biggest crypto transactions tracking Twitter bot Whale Alert has announced the launch of its new ‘scam alert’ website, where anyone could report a cryptocurrency scam.

The site offers you a chance to look up a wallet address (that seems suspicious to you) in the data base to see if it has been reported.

You can also see the top ten addresses to do with frauds, scams and fake giveaways on that website, as well as the crypto wallets that have been reported recently.

Image via scam-alert.io

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

Craig Wright’s Old Job Application Confirmed by Gavin Andersen, Community Is Trolling CSW for This in Light of His Satoshi-Related Claims
Yuri Molchan
News
1 hour ago

John McAfee Explains Why He Does Not Invest in Crypto but Still Supports It
Yuri Molchan
News
2 hours ago

Silicon Valley Giant Accidentally Exposes User Data It Collected from the Web
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies