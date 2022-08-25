Ripple Exec Talks Crypto Crash

Ripple executive Sendi Young says that it is hard to know whether crypto market has bottomed

In a recent interview with London-based media outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Ripple's managing director in Europe, says that the recent cryptocurrency crash was caused by the unfavorable broader macroeconomic environment.



Young says that it would be very challenging to predict whether cryptocurrencies have already reached the bottom of the correction due to their increasingly strong correlation with the stock market.



She has stressed that the shift in technology is more important than short-term price performance.