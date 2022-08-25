Ripple Exec Talks Crypto Crash

Thu, 08/25/2022 - 15:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple executive Sendi Young says that it is hard to know whether crypto market has bottomed
Ripple Exec Talks Crypto Crash
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with London-based media outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Ripple's managing director in Europe, says that the recent cryptocurrency crash was caused by the unfavorable broader macroeconomic environment.

Young says that it would be very challenging to predict whether cryptocurrencies have already reached the bottom of the correction due to their increasingly strong correlation with the stock market.

She has stressed that the shift in technology is more important than short-term price performance.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Continues Its "Dilly Dallying," This Time on This
Young has noted that many crypto projects with real use cases continue to raise funding in spite of overly bearish sentiment.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple bucked the trend by announcing that it would continue hiring "hundreds" of employees globally despite Coinbase and other key crypto players announcing mass layoffs due to difficult financial conditions. CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that his company had a "significant" balance sheet that would allow it to weather the crypto market storm.

Companies that are in it for the long haul are focused on building instead of hype, according to Young.

Speaking of Ripple's legal brawl with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Young claims that regulatory uncertainty poses a major threat to innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. She praised the U.K., the EU, Japan and some other countries for leading the way when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
08/25/2022 - 18:25
Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
08/25/2022 - 16:35
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25
08/25/2022 - 16:25
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk