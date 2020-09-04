Ripple Decacorn Shifts 137.7 Mln XRP in Stashes, Catching 19 Mln Lump from Binance

Original article based on tweet

Ripple giant has parted with almost 138 mln XRP, while the biggest global crypto trader Binance has transferred around 19 mln XRP to Ripple's RL18-VN wallet

XRPL Monitor has posted fresh data revealing that almost 138 mln XRP has been wired by Ripple over the past twenty hours, and Binance sent 19 mln XRP to the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency heavyweight.

Ripple transfers 137.7 mln XRP in lumps

Data provided by XRPL Monitor has it that the Ripple DLT monster has conducted several large wires, sending an amount close to 137.7 mln XRP in total. That's a jaw-dropping sum in USD: $34,048,748.

Ripple made the transfers between its own addresses, sending some XRP lumps to the wallet RL18-VN, which is believed to be one of the company's alternative escrow addresses.

Among those wires, Ripple shifted 10 mln to its European ODL corridor Bitstamp.

Big XRP amounts moving to and from Binance

The XRP-dedicated Twitter bot reported that Binance transacted 19 mln XRP to Ripple. This is not the first time the trading behemoth has moved a massive amount of XRP to Ripple. The reason for these transfers from Binance to the DLT giant is as yet unknown.

In addition, Binance wired 26 mln XRP internally and received 15 mln XRP from Bitstamp and 11 mln XRP from OKEx.

Bithumb is part of unannounced ODL corridor

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, the largest South Korean exchange, Bithumb, is alleged to be one end of the Ripple ODL corridor that links Japan and South Korea.

On the other end of it is the Japanese platform Bitbank.

As per the data from XRPL Monitor, Bithumb has transferred 58 mln XRP, equal to $14,520,560.