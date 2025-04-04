Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by almost 5%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3.598. However, if buyers can seize the initiative, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a move to the $3.650 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $3.511 level. If it happens far from it, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the $3.60-$3.70 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish situation can be seen on the weekly chart. Bulls have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish candle closure.

If nothing changes by the end of Sunday, the fall is likely to continue to vital zone of $3.

TON is trading at $3.55 at press time.