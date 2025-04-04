Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 11:56
    Has price of Toncoin (TON) found reversal zone by now?
    Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by almost 5%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3.598. However, if buyers can seize the initiative, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a move to the $3.650 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the $3.511 level. If it happens far from it, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the $3.60-$3.70 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less bullish situation can be seen on the weekly chart. Bulls have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish candle closure. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 3
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 14:45
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes by the end of Sunday, the fall is likely to continue to vital zone of $3.

    TON is trading at $3.55 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:53
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Price Analysis
    Apr 4, 2025 - 11:46
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    BuyNumber Supports Crypto Payments for Buying Virtual Numbers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for April 4
    'Max Pain' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Revealed
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 4
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD