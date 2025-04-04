Advertisement
    Massive $123,910,044 Bitcoin Leaves Major US Crypto Exchange

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 22:05
    Bitcoin investors are making massive bullish moves with large Bitcoin transfers as BTC reclaims $84K
    Massive $123,910,044 Bitcoin Leaves Major US Crypto Exchange
    Blockchain monitoring firm Whale Alert identified a massive Bitcoin transfer involving 1,474 BTC, valued at over $123 million, on April 4th as the crypto market gradually reclaims previous price losses.

    According to the report, the mysterious transaction saw the large amount of Bitcoin moved out of major U.S. crypto exchange Kraken to an anonymous accumulator.

    Kraken Releases 1,474 BTC as Price Hits $84,000

    This move comes amid a broad crypto market rally, with the prices of top cryptocurrencies experiencing a solid rebound after weeks of high volatility, signaling increased buying activity from investors.

    Data provided by CoinMarketCap shows a brief retreat in Bitcoin’s movement after recording an intraday high of $84,639.61, despite dropping as low as $81,745 on the same day, triggering renewed optimism about Bitcoin’s price trajectory. The overall crypto market capitalization also rose by 1.81%, reclaiming $2.68 trillion on the same day.

    Typically, similar large transfers of Bitcoin from exchanges like Kraken suggest a potential buy strategy, considering the common use of high-liquidity platforms to efficiently onload and offload assets.

    While the reason behind the transfer remains uncertain, commenters are hinting at a possible buy attempt by an institution or a bullish investor looking to HODL the asset long-term. 

    Nonetheless, reactions to the Whale Alert post suggest that crypto enthusiasts are anticipating more moves like this to fuel a potential appreciation in Bitcoin’s price, leading to increased returns for both retail and institutional investors.

    Although the large Bitcoin transfer may influence buying pressure on the asset, it is not solely responsible for the bullish momentum seen in the crypto market today.

