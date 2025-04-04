Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data, Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets, Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple CEO spotlights surprising crypto data

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently reposted a report by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), encouraging his followers to review the curious findings their study, called “2025 State of the Crypto Holders,” has revealed. As highlighted by Garlinghouse, 21% of Americans own crypto, with 76% of them admitting that crypto "has a positive effect on their lives." "That's why orgs like the NCA are so important - spotlighting the practical, everyday use cases possible through crypto," wrote the CEO. According to other data by the NCA, almost 70% of crypto holders are young and male, with American millennials accounting for more than half of crypto users. Geographically, the highest interest in crypto is demonstrated by the southern U.S. (39%), while the lowest share of crypto owners is found in the Midwest (17%).

Binance to potentially delist multiple crypto assets: Details

According to a recent X post by Wu Blockchain, Binance has expanded its monitoring tags to include additional crypto assets, which means "delisting risks." As stated on the exchange's official blog post, on April 3, 2025, it will extend the Monitoring Tag to include more tokens and remove the Seed Tag for selected tokens. Tokens to be added to the Monitoring Tag list are Ardor (ARDR), Biswap (BSW), Flamingo (FLM), LTO Network (LTO), NKN (NKN), PlayDapp (PDA), Perpetual Protocol (PERP), Viberate (VIB), Voxies (VOXEL) and Wing Finance (WING). Tokens under the Monitoring Tag are at risk of being delisted from the platform if they fail to meet Binance's listing criteria. Meanwhile, other services related to the aforementioned tokens will not be affected on Binance. Additionally, three tokens will be removed from the Seed Tag list: Jupiter (JUP), Starknet (STRK) and Toncoin.

Fidelity's Solana ETF filing acknowledged by SEC