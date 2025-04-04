Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data, Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets, Fidelity's Solana ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 15:55
    Check out U.Today’s news digest to stay updated on the latest crypto events!
    
    Cover image via youtu.be

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Ripple CEO spotlights surprising crypto data

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently reposted a report by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), encouraging his followers to review the curious findings their study, called “2025 State of the Crypto Holders,” has revealed. As highlighted by Garlinghouse, 21% of Americans own crypto, with 76% of them admitting that crypto "has a positive effect on their lives." "That's why orgs like the NCA are so important - spotlighting the practical, everyday use cases possible through crypto," wrote the CEO. According to other data by the NCA, almost 70% of crypto holders are young and male, with American millennials accounting for more than half of crypto users. Geographically, the highest interest in crypto is demonstrated by the southern U.S. (39%), while the lowest share of crypto owners is found in the Midwest (17%). 

    Binance to potentially delist multiple crypto assets: Details

    According to a recent X post by Wu Blockchain, Binance has expanded its monitoring tags to include additional crypto assets, which means "delisting risks." As stated on the exchange's official blog post, on April 3, 2025, it will extend the Monitoring Tag to include more tokens and remove the Seed Tag for selected tokens. Tokens to be added to the Monitoring Tag list are Ardor (ARDR), Biswap (BSW), Flamingo (FLM), LTO Network (LTO), NKN (NKN), PlayDapp (PDA), Perpetual Protocol (PERP), Viberate (VIB), Voxies (VOXEL) and Wing Finance (WING). Tokens under the Monitoring Tag are at risk of being delisted from the platform if they fail to meet Binance's listing criteria. Meanwhile, other services related to the aforementioned tokens will not be affected on Binance. Additionally, three tokens will be removed from the Seed Tag list: Jupiter (JUP), Starknet (STRK) and Toncoin.

    Fidelity's Solana ETF filing acknowledged by SEC

    As became known yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially acknowledged Fidelity's Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing. Even though the news did not have an immediate impact on SOL's price, at press time, the asset is trading up 5.04% over the past 24 hours, at $118.71, according to CoinMarketCap data. As previously reported by U.Today, Fidelity, which manages approximately $4.9 trillion worth of assets, entered the Solana ETF race in late March. In February, the SEC also acknowledged several Solana ETF filings from companies like Grayscale, 21Shares and Canary Capital. Per Polymarket bettors, there is an 83% chance that a Solana ETF will be approved this year. 

    #Ripple News #Binance #Fidelity #Solana ETF

