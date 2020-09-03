Original article based on tweet

73 Mln XRP Is Sent Through Ripple's Unannounced Asian ODL Corridor

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 13:09
Yuri Molchan
DLT giant Ripple has transferred 19 mln on the XRPL blockchain, meanwhile almost 80 mln XRP have been wired via an Asian ODL corridor that Ripple has not yet mentioned
Around 73 mln XRP has been transacted through an unannounced Asian corridor that links the two biggest crypto markets, along with Ripple wiring 19 mln XRP, according to data shared by XRPL Monitor.

ODL corridor unannounced by Ripple?

As per several recent tweets posted by XRPL Monitor, 73 mln XRP have been transferred by Bitbank and Bithumbmajor crypto exchanges in Japan and South Korea.

Earlier this year, the Bitfinex exchange published a post on its blog, saying that the Ripple giant had connected these two major cryptocurrency markets with an On-Demand Liquidity corridor.

This blog post states that Bitbank and Bithumb are the two platforms that are making up an Asian ODL corridor that Ripple had never announced publicly.

Ripple wires 19 mln XRP

XRPL Monitor also showed that the blockchain decacorn Ripple made a transfer of 19 mln XRP. Data from the Bithomp DLT analytics website says that these funds were sent inside the company, between two of Ripple's addresses.

Ripple sends 133 mln XRP to Jed McCaleb

As reported by Whale Alert earlier this week, Ripple made another scheduled crypto payment to its co-founder Jed McCaleb, who served as the company's CTO and left soon after its founding.

Apart from that, on Sept. 1following its three-year traditionRipple released 1 bln XRP from escrow and then locked 800 mln XRP back in.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Breaking: BoE Governor Bailey Calls Bitcoin "Highly Risky Investment Opportunity"

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 14:45
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has "no connection" to money, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
In a stablecoin-focused speech delivered today at a virtual Brookings Institution event, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey ramped up his criticism of Bitcoin, claiming that it has no connection to money.

I will start with crypto-assets, such as bitcoin, which have appeared in the last ten years or so. They have no connection at all to money.

Bailey adds that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin "may have" extrinsic value but they are a "highly risky" investment opportunity.

As reported by U.Today, Bailey warned investors earlier this year that Bitcoin investors could lose all their money since he is convinced that the top crypto has no intrinsic value, echoing his earlier comments as CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) back in December 2017.

He also noted that cryptocurrency assets are unusable for payments, while praising stablecoins:

Stablecoins could offer some useful benefits. For example, they could further reduce frictions in payments, by potentially increasing the speed and lowering the cost of payments (particularly if global stablecoins were to be established). Stablecoins may offer increased convenience, including via integration with other technology, such as social media platforms or retail services.

However, the governor slammed those fiat-pegged digital assets that are issued outside of the banking system since some do not include a legal claim for holders and may incur liquidity risks:

Stablecoins need to offer coin-holders a robust claim, with supporting mechanisms and protections to ensure they can be redeemed at any time 1-to-1 into fiat currency.

Tether, the top stablecoin with a market cap of $13 bln, sent shockwaves across the market last year by revealing that only 74 percent of USDT was backed by cash or cash equivalents last year.

In addition, Bailey argued against issuing a multi-currency stablecoin, which was the first iteration of Facebook's Libra, saying that they should initially be based on single fiat currencies:

The starting point for a global stablecoin should be based on single currencies. We should not run before we can walk.

He emphasized the need for global regulatory standards for the nascent asset class:

In particular, host regulators of global stablecoins must, and are, working with other regulators in other jurisdictions to ensure that they are appropriately regulated and gaps in coverage, opportunities for regulatory arbitrage, do not emerge.

While BoE is mulling over creating its own central bank digital currency, Bailey is not ruling out the possibility that CBDCs could coexist with stablecoins:

Stablecoins and CBDC are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Depending on design choices, they could sit alongside each other, either as distinct payment options, or with elements of the stablecoin ecosystem, such as wallets, providing consumers with access to a CBDC.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

