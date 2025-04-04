SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the date for its second roundtable on crypto regulation, continuing its effort to engage with industry stakeholders on digital asset oversight. According to a tweet from the agency, the roundtable, which is part of the SEC Crypto Task Force's ongoing series discussing crypto asset regulation, is set for April 11.

“Reminder: Our second roundtable on crypto regulation is next week (4/11). This roundtable is part of the SEC Crypto Task Force's ongoing series discussing crypto asset regulation,” the SEC wrote.

This event follows the SEC’s first roundtable on crypto, which took place last month. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force held its first public meeting with experts on March 21, focusing on how securities laws might apply to digital assets in a bid to overhaul cryptocurrency regulations.

The task force, led by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, is charged with developing rules and guidance for crypto.

The crypto industry has long battled with regulators about how federal securities laws apply to digital assets, with many suggesting that cryptocurrencies are more comparable to commodities. Tokens classified as securities would force companies to register with the SEC and provide specific disclosures to investors.

Recent developments

Paul Atkins, SEC chairman nominee, received a key vote from the United States Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. The committee approved Paul Atkins as chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on a party-line vote of 13-11.

The SEC is wiping its slate clean, with several enforcement actions against crypto companies abandoned, including those against Coinbase, Kraken, Consensys and Cumberland. It also withdrew threats of legal action against Robinhood, Uniswap and OpenSea.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced last month that the SEC would abandon its action against the cryptocurrency startup, which is currently on appeal.

Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed a federal judge in New York that it intends to "explore a potential resolution" of its enforcement suit against the Winklevoss twins' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.