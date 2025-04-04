Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 4/04/2025 - 15:20
    SEC announces date for public meeting on crypto regulation
    Advertisement
    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the date for its second roundtable on crypto regulation, continuing its effort to engage with industry stakeholders on digital asset oversight. According to a tweet from the agency, the roundtable, which is part of the SEC Crypto Task Force's ongoing series discussing crypto asset regulation, is set for April 11.

    Advertisement

    “Reminder: Our second roundtable on crypto regulation is next week (4/11). This roundtable is part of the SEC Crypto Task Force's ongoing series discussing crypto asset regulation,” the SEC wrote.

    This event follows the SEC’s first roundtable on crypto, which took place last month. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crypto task force held its first public meeting with experts on March 21, focusing on how securities laws might apply to digital assets in a bid to overhaul cryptocurrency regulations.

    Advertisement

    Related
    SEC’s Full Crypto Task Force Revealed
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 08:07
    SEC’s Full Crypto Task Force Revealed
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The task force, led by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, is charged with developing rules and guidance for crypto.

    The crypto industry has long battled with regulators about how federal securities laws apply to digital assets, with many suggesting that cryptocurrencies are more comparable to commodities. Tokens classified as securities would force companies to register with the SEC and provide specific disclosures to investors.

    Recent developments

    Paul Atkins, SEC chairman nominee, received a key vote from the United States Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. The committee approved Paul Atkins as chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on a party-line vote of 13-11.

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Predicts Key Resolution Timeline
    Sat, 02/22/2025 - 14:50
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Predicts Key Resolution Timeline
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The SEC is wiping its slate clean, with several enforcement actions against crypto companies abandoned, including those against Coinbase, Kraken, Consensys and Cumberland. It also withdrew threats of legal action against Robinhood, Uniswap and OpenSea.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced last month that the SEC would abandon its action against the cryptocurrency startup, which is currently on appeal.

    Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed a federal judge in New York that it intends to "explore a potential resolution" of its enforcement suit against the Winklevoss twins' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum Fees Crash 59%: What's Behind It?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 4, 2025 - 14:45
    Epic 'Marry' Bitcoin Proposal Issued by Strategy's Saylor
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    CoinFerenceX: The First Decentralized Web3 Event Set to Revolutionize the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Announces Date for Crypto Regulation Roundtable: Details
    Ethereum Fees Crash 59%: What's Behind It?
    Epic 'Marry' Bitcoin Proposal Issued by Strategy's Saylor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD