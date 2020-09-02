Original article based on tweet

88 Mln XRP Stolen by PlusToken Scam Remain, 32 Mln Sent to HBTC: XRPlorer Founder

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 14:52
Yuri Molchan
Thomas Silkjær says the XRP millions stolen by PlusToken keep going to exchanges but it's unclear if it's the scammers or law-enforcement agencies that are doing it
88 Mln XRP Stolen by PlusToken Scam Remain, 32 Mln Sent to HBTC: XRPlorer Founder
CEO and founder of XRPlorer, Thomas Silkjær, has taken to Twitter to share some recent data about the millions of XRP stolen by the PlusToken scammers along with mammoth-sized amounts of other crypto from trusting investors.

Almost ninety million out of the "close to 300 mln" XRP remain scattered around sixteen addresses with around one-third of it wired to the HBTC exchange recently.

The remaining 88 million XRP still unmoved

Thomas Silkjær tweeted that, according to recent data from XRPlorer, 88 mln XRP ($24,089,150) left over from the 485 mln XRP ($133,389,050) stolen by scammers now remains in sixteen wallets.

Close to 300 mln XRP was withdrawn from that amount in June-July 2020: $82,122,103.

A total of 32 million XRP ($8,782,581) have been transferred to the HBTC exchange to cash out over the past fourteen days, Silkjær said in his Twitter post.

XRP
Image via Twitter

A law-enforcement agency could be involved

However, it is not yet clear whether that mammoth-sized amount was sent to the exchange by the scammers or if it is law enforcement agents already cashing out the seized funds.

In a tweet on Aug. 18, Silkjær wrote that 12 mln XRP were moved to crypto trading platforms and 120 mln XRP remained in the shuffle pool in order to shuffle the coins and make them harder to track.

An exchange whose name was not mentioned in the tweet stated that the 12 mln XRP were sent to it by a law enforcement agency.

Between 2018 and 2019 the PlusToken scam managed to collect around $3 bln in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, XRP, ETH, USDT, OMG) and disappeared in the end.

PlusToken scammers could be still at large

In June 2019, six members of the scam team were arrested and one was prosecuted in late May of that year.

However, in his Forbes article, Silkjær said that, due to the fact that in October 2019 large amounts of crypto continued to be sent from PlusToken wallets, the rest of the PlusToken team may still be on the loose.

MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
MSI registers high-end GPUs for cryptocurrency mining
MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs
Taiwanese computer giant MSI has registered five graphics cards that are specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency, PC Gamer reports.

MSI is repurposing its old stock of GPUs that already seem obsolete after Nvidia’s that are powered by the manufacturer’s Ampere microarchitecture. 

Nvidia’s new affordable GPUs 

During its Sept. 1 event, Nvidia unveiled its much-awaited GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs that offer blow out of the water its previous products.

The flagship RTX 3080 card, which comes with 8,704 CUDA Cores and the peak memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s, will set you back only $699, thus substantially lowering the cost of hind-end gaming.

GeForce
image by www.nvidia.com

MSI’s database listing doesn’t show the exact specifications of its custom graphics cards. It’s not clear whether or not they will be able to bring anything new to the table apart from the name.

According to NiceHash, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super is currently able to earn its owner about $2.72 per day for mining crypto.   

GeForce RTX 2060 is on par in terms of profitability, currently generating about $2.49 per day for Ethereum miners.

The GPU gold rush 

While MSI’s pivot to crypto could simply be a gimmick meant to make its leftover inventories more appealing, it shows that the graphics card industry hasn’t abandoned crypto for good.

During the great crypto frenzy in 2017, miners snapped up over three million GPUs but the demand dried up the following year during a bear market.

Nvidia is currently facing a class action lawsuit whose plaintiffs claim that the company tried to camouflage its profits from mining. 

