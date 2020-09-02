88 Mln XRP Stolen by PlusToken Scam Remain, 32 Mln Sent to HBTC: XRPlorer Founder

Original article based on tweet

Thomas Silkjær says the XRP millions stolen by PlusToken keep going to exchanges but it's unclear if it's the scammers or law-enforcement agencies that are doing it

CEO and founder of XRPlorer, Thomas Silkjær, has taken to Twitter to share some recent data about the millions of XRP stolen by the PlusToken scammers along with mammoth-sized amounts of other crypto from trusting investors.

Almost ninety million out of the "close to 300 mln" XRP remain scattered around sixteen addresses with around one-third of it wired to the HBTC exchange recently.

The remaining 88 million XRP still unmoved

Thomas Silkjær tweeted that, according to recent data from XRPlorer, 88 mln XRP ($24,089,150) left over from the 485 mln XRP ($133,389,050) stolen by scammers now remains in sixteen wallets.

Close to 300 mln XRP was withdrawn from that amount in June-July 2020: $82,122,103.

A total of 32 million XRP ($8,782,581) have been transferred to the HBTC exchange to cash out over the past fourteen days, Silkjær said in his Twitter post.

Image via Twitter

A law-enforcement agency could be involved

However, it is not yet clear whether that mammoth-sized amount was sent to the exchange by the scammers or if it is law enforcement agents already cashing out the seized funds.

In a tweet on Aug. 18, Silkjær wrote that 12 mln XRP were moved to crypto trading platforms and 120 mln XRP remained in the shuffle pool in order to shuffle the coins and make them harder to track.

An exchange whose name was not mentioned in the tweet stated that the 12 mln XRP were sent to it by a law enforcement agency.

Between 2018 and 2019 the PlusToken scam managed to collect around $3 bln in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, XRP, ETH, USDT, OMG) and disappeared in the end.

PlusToken scammers could be still at large

In June 2019, six members of the scam team were arrested and one was prosecuted in late May of that year.

However, in his Forbes article, Silkjær said that, due to the fact that in October 2019 large amounts of crypto continued to be sent from PlusToken wallets, the rest of the PlusToken team may still be on the loose.