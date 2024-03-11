Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz redefines XRP's value, igniting discourse on cryptocurrency investment approaches
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 8:10
Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development, David Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer of Ripple, addressed a challenging question regarding the nature of the XRP token and its potential for gradual appreciation. Schwartz's remarks came amid discussions within the community regarding the token's role in generating passive income, particularly in light of the activation of the XRP Ledger automated market maker (AMM).

Advertisement

Related
XRP Gets Squeezed, Can Ethereum (ETH) Break $4,000? Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Some Issues

Schwartz elucidated his perspective on XRP, characterizing it as a high-volatility asset similar to most cryptocurrencies. He emphasized the concept of gradual appreciation, likening it to the long-term behavior observed on Bitcoin over the past 12 years. While acknowledging the volatility inherent in digital assets, Schwartz underscored the potential of AMMs in harnessing this volatility to generate yield while mitigating risks associated with long-term price fluctuations.

Schwartz's response addressed concerns raised about XRP's perceived lack of gradual appreciation compared to other speculative projects. He positioned AMMs and staking as alternatives to long-term holding, offering avenues for yield generation while acknowledging the inherent volatility of digital assets. Contrary to notions of seeking higher returns through riskier ventures, Schwartz emphasized the role of AMMs in providing sustainable yield without promising unrealistically high returns.

Gradual appreciation

The discourse around XRP's potential for passive income has intensified with the introduction of XRPL's AMM, prompting misconceptions among some investors regarding the nature of DeFi products and associated risks. 

Schwartz's clarification sought to educate stakeholders and temper unrealistic expectations, advocating for a more informed and realistic approach to engaging with XRPL's decentralized features.

Related
Ripple Exec Doesn't See XRP as Lottery Ticket

Schwartz addressed concerns from skeptics who favored projects with more speculative appeal, asserting that AMMs offer a viable alternative for those seeking to navigate the unpredictable landscape of digital assets without resorting to higher-risk ventures.

#XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
2024/03/11 08:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Plummet. Here's Why
2024/03/11 08:07
Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Plummet. Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Gets Squeezed, Can Ethereum (ETH) Break $4,000? Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Some Issues
2024/03/11 08:07
XRP Gets Squeezed, Can Ethereum (ETH) Break $4,000? Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Some Issues
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Non Fungible Conference is “so back” in Lisbon: 28-30 May
Stablecoin Studio on Sui, S3, to Give Sui Developers Compliant Payment Processing Stablecoin Applications
Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Receives Courtesy Visit From Gluwa
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Speaks on Challenging XRP Question
Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above $71K, Logs New Record Peak
Ethereum ETF Approval Odds Plummet. Here's Why
Show all