    Breaking: MicroStrategy Announces Gargantuan $1.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced its 12th consecutive Bitcoin purchase
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to a Monday announcement. This is the company's 12th consecutive weekly purchase. 

    This time, the company's average purchasing price was $105,596, the highest level to date. 

    The company's total Bitcoin holdings have now reached 471,107 (nearly $47 billion at current prices). 

    MicroStrategy's average buying price now stands at $64,511 following the most recent purchase. 

    The MSTR stock slips by 6%

    The MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) is down by nearly 6% in pre-market trading despite the announcement. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $99,103 after the cryptocurrency plunged by more than 5% over the past 24 hours. 

    The crypto market is under severe pressure after DeepSeek, an obscure Chinese AI startup, wreaked havoc on major tech stocks by releasing a highly affordable and open-source model that might reduce demand for large GPU clusters. 

    The shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are down as much as 13% in pre-market trading. Tech giant Microsoft (MSTR), which holds a significant stake in OpenAI, has also plunged by nearly 7%. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

