Ripple CTO Issues Important Warning to XRP Army, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Stunning BTC Price Prediction, SHIB and ADA Explode with Whale Activity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple CTO issues crucial warning to XRP community

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently addressed his X followers with an important warning. In his post , Schwartz shared a screenshot from X user @3YearLetterman showing a direct message from a malefactor pretending to be a member of the X Support Team. The scam message informs the X user who received it that their account is purportedly under investigation for copyright violation, and that they have 24 hours to complete a form with feedback, otherwise the account will be suspended. The Ripple CTO urged the XRP community and those who follow him on X not to fall for this fraud, explaining that the link to a so-called "form" leads to a phishing site that will "collect your login and personal information."

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author makes stunning Bitcoin price prediction

In a recent X post , Robert Kiyosaki, renowned investor and author of bestselling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has shared his latest call on the Bitcoin price fo4 the near future. "Bitcoin will be $350,000 by August 25, 2024," Kiyosaki wrote; however, there is a catch to this bold prediction. The author further added: "It’s a prediction. It’s speculation, it’s an opinion, but it’s not a lie. It’s sucker's bait, but it’s not a lie because any prediction about the future is not a lie," potentially implying that no one can know for sure what the future holds for BTC or any digital asset in general. Kiyosaki then continued his post by saying that he is currently increasing his Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana stashes, adding, however, that he does so not because of being "certain" about these cryptos but due to being confident of "the incompetence of our leaders."

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano explode with whale activity