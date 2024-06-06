"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, the American author known for the "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" personal finance book series, has stunned the cryptocurrency community with his latest Bitcoin price call.

Kiyosaki has predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency will be $350,000 by mid-August. "It’s a prediction. It’s speculation, it’s an opinion, but it’s not a lie. It’s sucker's bait, but it’s not a lie because any prediction about the future is not a lie," he added.

The American businessman is "certain" that Bitcoin will keep rising alongside Ethereum and Solana.

Kiyosaki's followers were puzzled by the recent price target considering that Bitcoin is currently trading just below the $71,000 level.

For his uber-bullish prediction to materialize, the flagship cryptocurrency would need to surge 392% within the next two months. Despite the recent excitement surrounding surging Bitcoin ETF inflows, such a scenario appears to be highly unlikely.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $70,914 on the Bitstamp exchange after peaking at $71,740.

As reported by U.Today , Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz predicted that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 or even higher prices this year if it manages to top the $73,000 level. Fundstrat's Tom Lee sees Bitcoin potentially reaching $150,000. However, even the most ardent permabulls would admit that Kiyosaki's target would be too optimistic.

In April, the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author also endorsed the $2.3 million long-term bullish target proposed by Cathie Wood's Ark Invest.