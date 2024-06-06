Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, known on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) as @JoelKatz, has published a tweet to warn the XRP army against falling for a new phishing scam he has encountered on Elon Musk’s X network.

Ripple CTO's scam warning

David Schwartz shared a tweet of X user @3YearLetterman, which contains a screenshot of a direct message he had received on X recently. Schwartz commented, explaining to the XRP community that should anyone receive a DM like this, “it is fake.”

The author of the message claims that he/she belongs to the X support team, and they inform the recipient that his/her account is currently “under investigation for copyright violations.” The message requires that the recipient should provide feedback on this accusation within 24 hours. To do that, he/she is required to follow a link provided in the message to complete a form. Failure to do that within the specified period of time would cause the suspension of the X account.

CAUTION: If you receive a DM anything like this, it is fake. The link goes to a phising site that will collect your login and personal information. (Also, follow @3YearLetterman, he's hilarious and provides great tips on waterbed financing.) https://t.co/g2OMCjkB2v — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 5, 2024

According to the screenshot, the sender has more than 210,000 followers and joined X in December 2010 (long before Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk and rebranded as X).

Schwartz warned his followers not to follow that link if they receive a similar message. He explained that the link goes to a phishing site, and users will have their X login and personal information collected there.

"Absolute proof I am not Satoshi": Ripple CTO

Approximately a week ago, high-ranking Ripple executive Schwartz published a post to once again refute the rumor about him being the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The company’s CTO often has to dispel such allegations, but many within the crypto community still seem to be certain that it was Schwartz who blessed the world by creating the very first cryptocurrency.

Back on that day, Schwartz published a selfie from the Consensus2024 event that showed himself and a guy wearing a glittering mask of a golden hue and a hood, hinting that this person preferred to stay anonymous - similar to Satoshi Nakamoto. “Finally, absolute proof I am not Satoshi,” Schwartz wrote.

Prior to that, Schwartz tweeted that the idea of him being Satoshi was “not true but plausible.”