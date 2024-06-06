Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community

    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive has made important statement to XRP community, warning them to stay alert against new phishing scam on X platform
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 8:27
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community
    Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, known on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) as @JoelKatz, has published a tweet to warn the XRP army against falling for a new phishing scam he has encountered on Elon Musk’s X network.

    Ripple CTO's scam warning

    David Schwartz shared a tweet of X user @3YearLetterman, which contains a screenshot of a direct message he had received on X recently. Schwartz commented, explaining to the XRP community that should anyone receive a DM like this, “it is fake.”

    The author of the message claims that he/she belongs to the X support team, and they inform the recipient that his/her account is currently “under investigation for copyright violations.” The message requires that the recipient should provide feedback on this accusation within 24 hours. To do that, he/she is required to follow a link provided in the message to complete a form. Failure to do that within the specified period of time would cause the suspension of the X account.

    According to the screenshot, the sender has more than 210,000 followers and joined X in December 2010 (long before Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk and rebranded as X).

    Schwartz warned his followers not to follow that link if they receive a similar message. He explained that the link goes to a phishing site, and users will have their X login and personal information collected there.

    "Absolute proof I am not Satoshi": Ripple CTO

    Approximately a week ago, high-ranking Ripple executive Schwartz published a post to once again refute the rumor about him being the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The company’s CTO often has to dispel such allegations, but many within the crypto community still seem to be certain that it was Schwartz who blessed the world by creating the very first cryptocurrency.

    Back on that day, Schwartz published a selfie from the Consensus2024 event that showed himself and a guy wearing a glittering mask of a golden hue and a hood, hinting that this person preferred to stay anonymous - similar to Satoshi Nakamoto. “Finally, absolute proof I am not Satoshi,” Schwartz wrote.

    Prior to that, Schwartz tweeted that the idea of him being Satoshi was “not true but plausible.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
