Ripple CTO Provides "Absolute Proof" He Is Not Satoshi

Advertisement

Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has published two photos from what seems to be the major annual crypto event Consensus2024. One of them is a selfie with the formerly popular crypto blogger known as BitBoy.

"Absolute proof I'm not Satoshi": Ripple CTO

The caption to the other one says that this is “absolute proof” that he is not Satoshi Nakamoto, and he did not create the world’s primary cryptocurrency Bitcoin, as many within the crypto community still assume. In this photo, the Ripple CTO is standing next to a guy wearing a glimmering mask who looks like someone who prefers to stay anonymous – like Satoshi Nakamoto.

Finally, absolute proof that I am not Satoshi. pic.twitter.com/1Zt6bwNcTa — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) May 30, 2024

On May 29, Schwartz took to his X account to make an announcement that during this blockchain conference he and the cofounder of the EasyA app Phil Kwok will unveil Ripple's vision and roadmap for institutional DeFi on XRP Ledger.

Besides, according to an earlier tweet by Ripple Labs, Schwartz planned to give a public talk about multichain interoperability, EVM programmability, RWA tokenization and many other important matters.

Recently, the Ripple CTO made a statement important to the XRP community – he confessed that he has never dumped any XRP to buy other cryptocurrencies. However, he did dispose of Bitcoin to buy more XRP and ETH.

Schwartz keeps refuting Satoshi allegations

Being an expert in cryptography, David Schwartz is known as one of the XRP Ledger creators, together with Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto. He is one of the prominent figures in the blockchain space that are believed to be Satoshi Nakamoto. Among them is also the founder and CEO of Blockstream, cypherpunk Adam Back, although they both have endlessly been dispelling these rumors.

The last time Schwartz found himself doing that was in early May, when the Ripple top executive tweeted that this idea about him being the Bitcoin founder is “not true, but plausible.” The reason he gave this time when refuting the allegations is that he does not know Qt – a popular tool for software development, which was used in the Bitcoin code.

Nik Bougalis, Ripple’s ex-director of engineering, is also believed to be Nakamoto by some in the crypto community. Schwartz mentioned that Bougalis does know Qt, but still, it is “not true but plausible,” Schwartz tweeted.