Advertisement
AD

    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, According to Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow has named a condition which will propel BTC to the $0.1 million price level
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 8:45
    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, According to Samson Mow
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Prominent Bitcoin advocate and CEO at Jan3 Samson Mow has taken to the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) to share his take on how soon the world’s flagship cryptocurrency would be able to reach the $100,000 level. Mow referred to it as “$0.1 million” as he expects BTC eventually and inevitably to skyrocket to $1 million.

    He also published a couple of other tweets to share his take on the importance of Bitcoin which he believes to be rapidly increasing now.

    Key Bitcoin $0.1 million driver from Samson Mow

    The Jan3 chief executive has named two reasons that he expects to push Bitcoin to $100,000 – the first one causes the second one. Mow believes that in order to skyrocket to $0.1 million, Bitcoin, first of all should surpass its previous all-time high at $73,750 reached on March 14.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Trouble, Again, Will XRP Finally Break $0.52 Resistance? Cardano (ADA) Isn't Allowed to Join Bullish Party
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Reach $100,000 by Mike Novogratz

    A new historic peak which would follow would cause a recursive Bitcoin demand shock to step in Mow tweeted, and then - “it’s up all the way to $0.1m,” he concluded his message.

    Bitcoin soars above $71,000, Samson Mow comments

    Over the past 24 hours, the leading decentralized digital currency Bitcoin has printed an impressive increase of 3.68% which pushed its price back above the $71,000 level from $68,706 on Tuesday. On May 4, Bitcoin printed three big consecutive green candles, rising by almost 3% and reclaiming $70,000 with the rest of the growth happening today.

    This sudden and drastic price surge can likely be explained by the massive daily inflows experienced by the spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday as they netted a total of $887 million. This was the largest daily inflow since the Bitcoin ETF approval that occurred in January.

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 10:55
    Stunning CBDC Pivot Predicted by Bitcoiner Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) sucked in $274 million in BTC, while The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) saw an inflow of a substantial $139 million.

    Samson Mow commented on that significant buying spree as he tweeted that considering the levels of buying compared to the currently available Bitcoin supply, “it’s a miracle that Bitcoin stayed below $0.07 million for so long.”

    He also stated that it is madness “not to have any Bitcoin exposure at this point.” Currently, Bitcoin is seeing a decline and is approaching $71,000 after hitting $71,321 earlier today.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours
    Jun 05, 2024 - 08:39
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Jun 05, 2024 - 08:39
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows
    Jun 05, 2024 - 08:39
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solnarize's Upcoming Presale: Insights into the Sustainability-Focused Meme Coin and P2E Game
    GaiaNet Announces Beta Product Launch Following Successful Alpha Phase
    $COOKIE sets to launch on June 13th after securing $5.5M from VCs such as Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, and Mapleblock Capital
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, According to Samson Mow
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD