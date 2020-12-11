ENG
Ripple, Coinbase Move over 860 Million XRP with Other Top Players in Last 15 Hours

Fri, 12/11/2020 - 10:53
Yuri Molchan
Fintech giant Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo and other large cryptocurrency exchanges have been noticed transferring more than 860 million XRP over the past 15 hours
Contents

Crypto tracking service XRPL Monitor has spotted several mammoth-sized XRP transactions conducted by the blockchain behemoths, among which are Ripple, Coinbase, Bittrex, BitGo and others.

Well over 860 million XRP have been transferred in the last 15 hours by these companies.

XRP
1.234 billion XRP shifted in a small time frame

XRPL Monitor has shared data regarding several gargantuan transactions of XRP and several smaller, but still quite substantial, ones.

San Francisco-based fintech heavyweight Ripple has shifted a whopping 365 million XRP with the largest transfers carrying 100 million and 225 million.

Uphold exchange transferred a lump of 325 million.

Coinbase has cumulatively shifted 437.3 million XRP. Bittrex has wired a total of 107 million XRP. Binance, BitGo and other platforms also took part in wiring these eye-popping XRP amounts.

Overall, 1.234 billion XRP have been wired by these top-tier crypto industry players.

One day to go before the snapshot

This is happening as just one day remains before the snapshot of XRP Ledger will be taken for the Spark token airdrop of all XRP holders.

The airdrop and the snapshot will be conducted by Flare Networks, which plans to perform the first utility hard fork of XRP.

Number of XRP whales keeps growing

As reported by U.Today, earlier, the number of large XRP holders keeps increasing. This data was announced by the Santiment analytics agency.

According to the data, the amount of wallets with more than 10 million XRP tokens has reached a new all-time high of 339 units.

Ten million XRP at the current rate of $0.55 constitutes around $5.6 million.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

