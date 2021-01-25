ENG
RU

Ripple Client Deloitte Partners with SAP Hong Kong to Help Businesses Trade in Current Complex Environment

News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 14:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Now that the trade industry is being disrupted by the recession, Deloitte has joined forces with SAP to help companies operate in present complex conditions
Ripple Client Deloitte Partners with SAP Hong Kong to Help Businesses Trade in Current Complex Environment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to a press release shared by PR Newswire, RippleNet member Deloitte has teamed up with SAP in Hong Kong to create a better environment for businesses to operate in the current complicated environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown and economic recession caused by it.

SAP GTS's part in the partnership

SAP is the leader in the sphere of enterprise application software. It has implemented numerous solutions, including SAM Global Trade Services (SAP GTS), in over 3,000 companies from more than 20 industries in over 160 countries.

SAP helps companies to automate and streamline trade processes, allowing better control over their costs, offering solutions to manage customer procedures and so on.

Related Whales Shift $110.5 Million in ETH as Ethereum Hits New All-Time High
Related
Whales Shift $110.5 Million in ETH as Ethereum Hits New All-Time High

Deloitte to handle cost reduction

RippleNet member Deloitte offers its customers end-to-end trade services, helping companies with issues on compliance, cost cutting, intelligence and more. Global trade management has become more complicated than ever in the current pandemic-era global trade environment.

Deloitte also offers services to help companies handle customs, trade agreements, etc.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ethereum's Berlin Hardfork Draft Submitted by Devs as ETH Breaks Above ATH
News
01/19/2021 - 14:46

Ethereum's Berlin Hardfork Draft Submitted by Devs as ETH Breaks Above ATH

Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Sees Largest Depletion of Liquidity as Approx. 270,000 Bitcoins Have Moved to Hodlers: Glassnode
News
01/21/2021 - 08:54

Bitcoin Sees Largest Depletion of Liquidity as Approx. 270,000 Bitcoins Have Moved to Hodlers: Glassnode

Yuri Molchan
article image New Feature from TradingView Shows Top Events That Impact Bitcoin Rate
News
01/22/2021 - 11:42

New Feature from TradingView Shows Top Events That Impact Bitcoin Rate

Yuri Molchan