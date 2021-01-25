Ripple Client Deloitte Partners with SAP Hong Kong to Help Businesses Trade in Current Complex Environment

Now that the trade industry is being disrupted by the recession, Deloitte has joined forces with SAP to help companies operate in present complex conditions

According to a press release shared by PR Newswire, RippleNet member Deloitte has teamed up with SAP in Hong Kong to create a better environment for businesses to operate in the current complicated environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown and economic recession caused by it.

SAP GTS's part in the partnership

SAP is the leader in the sphere of enterprise application software. It has implemented numerous solutions, including SAM Global Trade Services (SAP GTS), in over 3,000 companies from more than 20 industries in over 160 countries.

SAP helps companies to automate and streamline trade processes, allowing better control over their costs, offering solutions to manage customer procedures and so on.

Deloitte to handle cost reduction

RippleNet member Deloitte offers its customers end-to-end trade services, helping companies with issues on compliance, cost cutting, intelligence and more. Global trade management has become more complicated than ever in the current pandemic-era global trade environment.

Deloitte also offers services to help companies handle customs, trade agreements, etc.