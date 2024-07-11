Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Takes Aim at Anti-Crypto SEC Commissioner

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Caroline Crenshaw is facing vicious attacks from crypto lobbyists ahead of her potential reconfirmation
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 6:21
    Ripple CEO Takes Aim at Anti-Crypto SEC Commissioner
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has appeared in the crosshairs of the cryptocurrency industry, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, ahead of her reconfirmation.  

    Advertisement

    In a series of social media posts, Katie Biber, chief legal officer at Paradigm, recently highlighted Crenshaw's anti-crypto views, calling her an "unaccountable bureaucrat."  

    Related
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 18:49
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Faces Issues Before $0.5, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Reversal Arc Begins, Solana (SOL) Might Face Mini-Death Cross
    Will Ethereum ETFs Flop? Opinions Are Mixed
    Ripple CEO Calls Gensler "Luddite of His Time"
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled

    Garlinghouse responded to Biber's thread by stating that he would like to see more action, not just words, from lawmakers after attending a crypto roundtable that was hosted by Congressman Ro Khanna earlier this week. 

    Crenshaw was sworn into office in August 2020 after being unanimously confirmed by the Senate. 

    Her term ended in June, but she might continue to serve until 2026 if there is no other candidate who could replace her. 

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
    Sun, 07/07/2024 - 10:01
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Crenshaw gained notoriety within the cryptocurrency space due to her seemingly anti-crypto stance. 

    For instance, Crenshaw and SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizárraga were the two dissenting voices that voted against the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. Crenshaw expressed concerns about the high level of fraud within the cryptocurrency market, arguing that the approval of such products could jeopardize investor protection. She said that the crypto market "appears to be Petri dishes of fraudulent conduct" since there is no system oversight.  

    "Even Gary Gensler bowed to this obviously correct conclusion by the DC Circuit. But not Caroline Crenshaw. In this dissent, she twisted herself into knots to justify disregarding the Court’s explicit command," Biber said

    Former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey recently said that the Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee should "pull all the stops" to block Crenshaw's nomination to the SEC.  

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Schiff: Bitcoin Is a Fraud
    Jul 11, 2024 - 6:23
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is a Fraud
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Faces Issues Before $0.5, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Reversal Arc Begins, Solana (SOL) Might Face Mini-Death Cross
    Jul 11, 2024 - 6:23
    XRP Faces Issues Before $0.5, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Reversal Arc Begins, Solana (SOL) Might Face Mini-Death Cross
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Will Ethereum ETFs Flop? Opinions Are Mixed
    Jul 11, 2024 - 6:23
    Will Ethereum ETFs Flop? Opinions Are Mixed
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agoric Unveils Orchestration for Next-Gen Web3 Applications
    CROSS THE AGES Integrates Real World Assets with Virtual Gaming
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees And Over 500 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Takes Aim at Anti-Crypto SEC Commissioner
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is a Fraud
    XRP Faces Issues Before $0.5, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Reversal Arc Begins, Solana (SOL) Might Face Mini-Death Cross
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD