Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Prominent commodity trader is convinced that leading cryptocurrency going to reach new peak in August 2025
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 10:01
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a well-known commodity trader, recently stated that he had spotted a short-term Bitcoin buy signal.

    Advertisement

    "The pattern in Bitcoin is something I call a foot shot (Friday). This is a buy signal short term," Brandt wrote on his X social media account.

    The commodity trader has also noted that the current correction is the largest correction so far during the ongoing bullish cycle that started in December 2022.

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 10:44
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next

    On Friday, the largest cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $53,917 due to the double-whammy of massive Mt. Gox repayments and significant government liquidations. The massive drop marked a 27% correction. This is significantly larger than the 21.9% correction that Bitcoin recorded in the third quarter of 2023 when the crypto king retraced from a local peak of $31,862 all the way to $24,900.

    As reported by U.Today, Blockstream co-founder Adam Back recently dismissed the severity of a recent Bitcoin price drawdown by pointing to previous bull cycles that had their fair share of substantial price corrections.

    Brandt previously stated that the price of Bitcoin could end up soaring to as high as $150,000 during this cycle. This price target has also been repeatedly mentioned by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, Brandt is convinced that such a pie-in-the-sky target would be achievable only in 2025 instead of this year.

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 12:40
    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Based on previous bull cycles, Brandt believes that the market is going to reach a top in August 2025.

    According to CoinGecko data, the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $57,478 after bulls managed to regain some ground.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 781% in Burns Amid SHIB Price Rebound
    Jul 7, 2024 - 9:54
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 781% in Burns Amid SHIB Price Rebound
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Jul 7, 2024 - 9:54
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Jul 7, 2024 - 9:54
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 781% in Burns Amid SHIB Price Rebound
    Schiff: Bitcoin Crash Exposes Key Myth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD