    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 6:53
    A wide-ranging crypto ownership survey has some surprising findings
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media network to highlight a recent report by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) showing that a whopping 21% of Americans own crypto. 

    Moreover, the vast majority of US crypto owners (76%) claim that crypto has had a positive impact on their lives.  

    "That's why orgs like the NCA are so important - spotlighting the practical, everyday use cases possible through crypto," Garlinghouse said.   

    To no one's surprise, the survey shows that crypto ownership tends to skew young and male. Nearly 70% of digital asset holders are men. The typical professions are in such sectors as technology, construction, and finance.    

    American millennials account for more than half of crypto users. Only 15% of them are above the age of 55. 

    A geographic breakdown shows that crypto enjoys the biggest popularity in the conservative southern region of the U.S (39%). The Midwest has the lowest share of crypto owners (17%).   

    A surprisingly high percentage of owners (39%) have used digital assets for shopping purposes. Investing, however, remains the most popular use case for crypto by a large margin (52%). A small share of crypto owners (15%) have used cryptocurrencies for purchasing property and real estate. 

    The NCA comes after the U.S. swiftly moved to embrace the cryptocurrency industry. The government recently moved to set up a cryptocurrency reserve in a trailblazing move. 

    The survey has found that 73% of American cryptocurrency owners want the U.S. to become a global leader in crypto. 

    Last month, Garlinghouse told Fox News that the U.S. was finally "unlocked" after previously claiming that the country was lagging behind a slew of crypto-friendly jurisdictions. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse

