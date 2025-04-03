Ripple CEO Spotlights Surprising Crypto Data

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media network to highlight a recent report by the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) showing that a whopping 21% of Americans own crypto.

Advertisement

Moreover, the vast majority of US crypto owners (76%) claim that crypto has had a positive impact on their lives.

"That's why orgs like the NCA are so important - spotlighting the practical, everyday use cases possible through crypto," Garlinghouse said.

To no one's surprise, the survey shows that crypto ownership tends to skew young and male. Nearly 70% of digital asset holders are men. The typical professions are in such sectors as technology, construction, and finance.

Advertisement

American millennials account for more than half of crypto users. Only 15% of them are above the age of 55.

A geographic breakdown shows that crypto enjoys the biggest popularity in the conservative southern region of the U.S (39%). The Midwest has the lowest share of crypto owners (17%).

A surprisingly high percentage of owners (39%) have used digital assets for shopping purposes. Investing, however, remains the most popular use case for crypto by a large margin (52%). A small share of crypto owners (15%) have used cryptocurrencies for purchasing property and real estate.

The NCA comes after the U.S. swiftly moved to embrace the cryptocurrency industry. The government recently moved to set up a cryptocurrency reserve in a trailblazing move.

The survey has found that 73% of American cryptocurrency owners want the U.S. to become a global leader in crypto.