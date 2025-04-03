Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has expanded its monitoring tags to include more crypto assets, which implies delisting risks.

In an official blog post, Binance stated that, based on recent reviews, it will extend the Monitoring Tag to include more tokens and remove the Seed Tag for selected tokens on April 3, 2025.

Tokens to be added to the Monitoring Tag list are Ardor (ARDR), Biswap (BSW), Flamingo (FLM), LTO Network (LTO), NKN (NKN), PlayDapp (PDA), Perpetual Protocol (PERP), Viberate (VIB), Voxies (VOXEL) and Wing Finance (WING).

Tokens placed under Binance's Monitoring Tag have significantly higher volatility and risks than other listed tokens. These tokens are closely monitored, and regular reviews are carried out. Tokens bearing the Monitoring Tag are at risk of no longer meeting Binance's listing criteria and may be delisted from the platform. In the meantime, other services related to the aforementioned tokens will not be affected on Binance.

Other developments

Meanwhile, three tokens will be removed from the Seed Tag list: Jupiter (JUP), Starknet (STRK) and Toncoin.

Binance will perform periodic project reviews and determine whether the Monitoring Tag and Seed Tag should be added to or removed from tokens based on its latest findings.

Binance regularly reviews the assets listed on its platform to ensure they align with its standards. Tokens may be delisted for a variety of reasons, including poor trading activity, a lack of development or regulatory concerns.

In a separate announcement, Binance stated that to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience, it will open trading on April 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) for seven crypto pairs, which includes API3/USDC, AUCTION/TRY, AUCTION/USDC, BANANA/USDC, GUN/USDC, QNT/USDC and THETA/USDC.