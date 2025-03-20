Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Makes Epic RLUSD Stablecoin Prediction: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 15:07
    Ripple recently celebrated legal victory against SEC
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently made a bold prediction about Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, Garlinghouse says he expects RLUSD to be one of the top five stablecoins by the end of the year, with the stablecoin sector poised for massive expansion.

    The Ripple CEO expects the overall stablecoin market to grow dramatically, with regulatory clarity improving and demand for digital dollar alternatives rising.

    With a current market capitalization of $169.6 million according to CoinGecko data, the projection of RLUSD being among the top five stablecoins by year's end might seem lofty; nonetheless, the Ripple CEO cited that RLUSD is gaining traction, as reflected by its exchange listings.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 13:26
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Most recently, LMAX Digital is the latest major cryptocurrency trading platform to list the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.

    Initially, at its debut in December 2024, RLUSD arrived on several exchanges and crypto platforms, including Uphold, MoonPay, Archax and CoinMENA, with listings on Bitso, Bullish, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve and Zero Hash following.

    Ripple celebrates legal victory

    The Ripple CEO's comments on the RLUSD stablecoin come in the wake of the company's recent major legal win: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case against Ripple has ended, the latest of several enforcement actions abandoned. "This provides a lot of certainty for Ripple," Garlinghouse said in a recent interview with Bloomberg Television.

    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 10:15
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Regarding what comes next, Garlinghouse says Ripple is focusing on acquisitions and that filing for an initial public offering is not a high priority. When asked about the likelihood of an IPO, Garlinghouse responded, "We’ll look at other things that are blockchain infrastructure companies."

    A portion of the case between Ripple and the SEC is still ongoing. In 2023, Ripple disputed part of a verdict that determined that some prior XRP sales to institutional investors should have been registered with the SEC. 

    A $125 million fine is currently in escrow, and Ripple must now decide whether to pursue its appeal or pay the penalty, according to Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, in a separate interview with Bloomberg. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #RLUSD

