Ripple (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital has become the latest major cryptocurrency platform to list the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, according to a Wednesday announcement .

Advertisement

The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin is already supported by such major exchanges as Bullish and Bitstamp.

Bullish is currently dominating RLUSD trading, with its RLUSD/USDC and XRP/RLUSD accounting for more than half of the total RLUSD volume.

Advertisement

The market cap of the RLUSD token, which was launched back in December, currently stands at close to $170 million.

LMAX Digital initially added support for the Ripple-linked XRP token back in 2018.