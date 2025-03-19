Advertisement
    Ripple (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 13:26
    Ripple (RLUSD) has secured yet another major listing
    Ripple (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange
    Cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital has become the latest major cryptocurrency platform to list the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, according to a Wednesday announcement.

    The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin is already supported by such major exchanges as Bullish and Bitstamp.

    Bullish is currently dominating RLUSD trading, with its RLUSD/USDC and XRP/RLUSD accounting for more than half of the total RLUSD volume.

    The market cap of the RLUSD token, which was launched back in December, currently stands at close to $170 million. 

    LMAX Digital initially added support for the Ripple-linked XRP token back in 2018. 

