Ripple CEO Immortalizes XRP With New Tattoo, BTC Price in October Foreshadowed by This Pattern, Shibarium Approaches Major Achievement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:59
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Let's see what crypto news the last weekend of September brought in U.Today's digest
Take a look at the top three crypto news over the last weekend of September with U.Today.

Ripple CEO immortalizes XRP with new tattoo

After Ripple's celebration, called the "Proper Party," took place in New York last Saturday, the company's CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X platform to share a photo, which made the XRP community abuzz with excitement. In the photo, Garlinghouse is posing in the mirror, showing his right arm with a new tattoo featuring the logo of the XRP token. "Tonight's event is just a celebration...but I will share my recent addition," reads the CEO's comment to the photo. Garlinghouse's gesture of showing his allegiance to XRP was very appreciated by XRP enthusiasts, with the photo post gaining 912,000 views at the moment of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) price in October foreshadowed by this historical pattern

October started only one day ago, but the crypto community is already rubbing its hands, anticipating a bullish month for Bitcoin, also known as "uptober." In a recent X post, Miles Deutscher, a crypto analyst with more than 360,000 followers, shared a graph of Bitcoin's average monthly performance, writing that, historically, October and November have been the best-performing months for BTC. Indeed, since 2013, Bitcoin has finished October with gains eight times out of ten. Analyst Michael van de Poppe gives another reason to be bullish on the largest crypto this month, as its price could benefit from ETF approvals and the pre-halving rally, potentially reaching highs of $40,000.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium approaches major achievement

As can be seen on the Shibariumscan website, Shibarium Layer-2 solution is inching closer to achieving a major milestone. The blockchain is now less than 50,000 transactions away from reaching a new milestone of three million completed transactions. This success demonstrates the project's strength, which has withstood a fair share of surprises along the way. The significant role in this accomplishment belongs, without a doubt, to the SHIB community. At the moment of writing, Shibarium's TVL stands at $644,000. The number of addresses on the platform has surged to 1.252 million, while the total number of blocks reached 933,000.

