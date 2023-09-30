Ripple CEO Immortalizes XRP With New Tattoo

In a subdued but significant revelation, Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently made a personal statement about his allegiance to XRP. The revelation did not occur during a grand event but quietly emerged on social media, following Ripple's celebratory gathering in New York City, known as "The Proper Party."

While the community was anticipating major announcements amid the event, none related to XRP materialized. Instead, Garlinghouse took to social media after the party to share a personal milestone: his new tattoo featuring XRP's logo. In a brief post, he noted, "Tonight's event is just a celebration...but I will share my recent addition."

And as for any “announcement” that people are wondering about, tonight’s event is just a celebration…but I will share my recent addition: pic.twitter.com/q4THzsr4Fp — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 29, 2023

This unassuming act of getting a popular cryptocurrency logo tattooed sent ripples through the XRP community. The simplicity of Garlinghouse's gesture struck a chord, symbolizing a personal commitment to the digital asset.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering significant attention and conversation among XRP enthusiasts. Garlinghouse's post garnered an impressive 300,000 impressions, showcasing the impact of this subtle yet powerful declaration.

In an industry often dominated by market trends and technological advancements, Ripple CEO's gesture serves as a reminder of the human element in the world of crypto. It represents a quiet but firm dedication to the potential of XRP, echoing the sentiments of many enthusiasts within the community.