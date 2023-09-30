Shiba Inu's Shibarium Approaches Major Achievement: Details

SHIB Army, brace yourself as Shibarium about to hit major milestone as early as next week

In a remarkable journey that has spanned just under a month since its full launch, Shiba Inu's Layer-2 solution, Shibarium, is rapidly closing in on a major milestone. According to data sourced from Shibariumscan, the blockchain is now less than 100,000 transactions away from achieving a significant feat — 3 million completed transactions.

What's even more astounding is that Shibarium has already seen an impressive 3.112 million transactions pass through its network, reflecting the overwhelming success it has garnered since its late August debut. With an average of approximately 18,000 daily transactions, it is anticipated that the SHIB blockchain will reach this milestone within the coming week.

This accomplishment speaks volumes about the strength of the project, which has had its fair share of surprises along the way. A key contributing factor to this achievement is undoubtedly the robust Shiba Inu community, a cornerstone of this popular crypto project.

At present, Shibarium boasts a total value locked (TVL) just shy of $650,000, indicative of the confidence and support it has received. The number of addresses on the platform has surged to an impressive 1.251 million, while nearly 900,000 blocks have already been produced. Additionally, Shibarium is home to a burgeoning ecosystem, with 10,629 contracts already deployed on the network.

The impending milestone signifies not only Shibarium's resilience but also its potential for further growth and adoption. Stay tuned as this remarkable journey unfolds, and Shibarium inches closer to its next historic achievement.