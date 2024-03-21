Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple and U.S. SEC jointly agree to seal details in remedies briefing

According to a recent X post by James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who is closely watching the course of the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC, both parties have filed a joint sealing proposal “to govern sealing issues relating to the upcoming remedies-related briefing to be filed in this case.” The proposal was submitted to Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York, U.S. District Court, on March 19. In case of approval, the sealing request would prevent crucial details in remedies-related briefings, such as Ripple’s financial statements and post-complaint XRP institutional sales, from being disclosed to XRP and the broader crypto community. The consequences of sealing the briefs away from the public eye for market sentiment are yet unclear. Besides, even though the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, which started in 2020, has entered its remedies deliberations, the case's conclusion and timeline remain unknown.

New SHIB ATH expected by Shiba Inu team before Bitcoin (BTC) halving

Yesterday , Lucie, the official marketing lead at Shiba Inu project, addressed the SHIB community to reveal her latest crypto purchase and share her opinion on SHIB's future price trajectory. Lucie wrote that she made use of the recent SHIB price decline and bought the dip, expressing enthusiasm for SHIB's ability to "pull miracle recovery." The marketing lead then stated that she expects SHIB to reach a new all-time high pretty soon – before the upcoming Bitcoin halving or shortly after it. As a reminder, the major Bitcoin event, during which the reward for mining BTC is cut in half, is set to take place in late April. However, Lucie emphasized that even though she is part of the Shiba Inu team, this post is her personal view of the state of the crypto market and not an official prediction.

Ripple president reveals next crypto revolution in 2024