    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 15:50
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 11
    The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support level of $0.00001567. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.00001550 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. 

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.000015-$0.000017 is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001595 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

