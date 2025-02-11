SHIB Price Prediction for February 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

The price of SHIB has increased by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support level of $0.00001567. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.00001550 area.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs within the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, consolidation in the narrow range of $0.000015-$0.000017 is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001595 at press time.